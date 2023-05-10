The end of servicing date for Windows 10 20H2 is here

Windows 10 20H2 reached its end of servicing on Tuesday, May 9. This affected Windows 10 Enterprise, version 20H2; Windows 10 Enterprise multi-session, version 20H2; Windows 10 Education, version 20H2; and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, version 20H2.

In February, the software company made a reminder about this EOS date and encouraged users to update their Windows 10 system to the latest version or upgrade to Windows 11. For the former option, Microsoft stressed that Windows 10 22H2 was in its final rollout phase and already “offering this update to an expanded set of eligible devices running Windows 10, version 20H2 and later versions.”

“As part of the broad deployment phase, Microsoft is offering this update to an expanded set of eligible devices running Windows 10, version 20H2 and later versions,” Microsoft explains on its Windows Health Dashboard. “Devices currently on Windows 10, version 20H2 or newer will have a fast installation experience because this feature update will install like a monthly update.”

This push is also dedicated to those systems still running on Windows 10 21H2, which is expected to face its end of support date on June 13, 2023. In its recent announcements, Microsoft also encouraged Windows 11 users (especially 21H2, which is about to reach its EOS on October 10) to get the latest system version and even automatically updated some devices to Windows 11 22H2.