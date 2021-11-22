As is traditional, JerryRigEverything has put the recently launched Surface Duo 2 through their torture test.

The YouTube channel tested the hardness of the glass, its flame resistance, its slam-shut resistance and its ability to withstand flexing.

See how well the Microsoft Android handset does in their video below:

The new Surface Duo 2 features Dual PixelSense Fusion Displays (5.8” touchscreens open to 8.3”). The displays also support a 90Hz screen refresh rate and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The dual-screen smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and has a triple camera setup, which is consists of a 12 MP telephoto, a 12 MP wide-angle, and a 16 MP ultra-wide. The Surface Duo also has what is called a Glance Bar, allowing you to check incoming calls and messages, adjust the volume, and check battery life while charging.

It is apparently only tough enough to withstand some of the worst treatment one can deal out to a smartphone.

You can check the full Surface Duo specs here or purchase one starting from $1499 at Microsoft here (Microsoft Surface Duo 2).

via the WC