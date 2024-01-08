Wi-Fi Alliance starts handing out certifications for devices compatible with Wi-Fi 7

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Wi-Fi Alliance, the non-profit org of companies that bring you Wi-Fi, has recently announced that they’re gearing up for the latest Wi-Fi 7. It’s safe to say that this is the next big thing: devices that are compatible with this tech have started being labeled with “Wi-Fi Certified 7.”

In short, it’s 4.8x faster than Wi-Fi 6. The new Wi-Fi 7 makes your internet connection faster, more reliable, and more consistent. It supports new features that will make it possible to use new technologies like virtual reality and augmented reality and amp up Wi-Fi performances in 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands.

The Multi-Link Operation (MLO) feature significantly increases throughput, reduces latency, and improves reliability, allowing devices to transmit and receive data simultaneously over multiple channels.

Some routers that already exist and claim to support Wi-Fi 7 may not actually be certified, as the official certification process has only just begun. However, they may still work just fine in the future.

Lumen’s W1700K and W1701K are some of the first Wi-Fi Certified 7 devices to hit the market, and they offer speeds that are up to 40% faster than Wi-Fi 6/6E. Besides, devices from Broadcom, CommScope RUCKUS Networks, Intel, MaxLinear, MediaTek, and Qualcomm have also already been certified.