Where can I watch Xbox Developer Direct 2024 event today & what to expect?
Unfortunately, chances of shadow drops have been ruled out.
2 min. read
Updated January 18th, 2024
Published January 18th, 2024
Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more
Key notes
- Microsoft & Xbox is holding Developer Direct event today.
- Four titles will be showcased, and there’ll be a fifth unannounced game, too.
- You can tune into Bethesda’s YouTube channel to watch it.
It’s that time of the year. Microsoft is holding an Xbox Developer Direct event today, January 18, and has promised to showcase an impressive lineup of upcoming games.
The list includes the eagerly awaited Indiana Jones game from MachineGames, Obsidian’s fantasy action RPG Avowed, Oxide Games’ historical grand strategy title Ara: History Untold, and Ninja Theory’s psychological action-adventure Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.
While there’s no shadow drop in the pipeline, folks are saying that there will be a fifth game in the Developer_Direct lineup; however, it’s not one of the major titles. You don’t want to miss it.
To watch the Xbox Developer Direct event today, you can tune into Xbox and Bethesda Softworks’ YouTube channels at 12 PM noon PT. That’s 2 PM in Mexico City, 8 PM in London, 9 PM in Central European Time (CET), 1:30 AM in Mumbai the following day, 5 AM in Seoul, and 7 AM in Sydney.
Last year, teams over at the green console’s camp surprised us by revealing and launching the brand-new Hi-Fi Rush out of the blue, so will we get another surprise this year? Only time will tell, but since shadow drops have been ruled out, it may be for the best not to get our hopes way too high.