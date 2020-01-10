Microsoft announced the End of Support for Windows Phone long back and since then we have been seeing companies drop support for their Windows Phone apps. Last month Microsoft confirmed that it will be dropping support for Office Apps for Windows 10 Mobile users. Later, Microsoft also confirmed that Windows Phone 8.1 Store will stop working from 16th December 2019.

Now that Windows Phone is less than a week away from its End-0f-Life, WhatsApp has decided it will be the right time to remove their app from the store. The change was first spotted by Aggiornamentilumia who was quick to point out that WhatsApp is no longer available on the Microsoft Store.

For those who have the app installed will be able to use WhatsApp for five more days, after which the app will stop working on Windows Phone altogether. If you’re still hanging onto your old Windows Phone then we would strongly recommend switching to either Android or iOS. We prepared a list of alternatives for Windows Phone which you can check out if you’re in the market for a new phone.

We hate to say it but the Windows Phone era is now over!