We reported a week ago that WhatsApp for Android Beta has finally increased the number of users that can participate in group audio, video calls from four to eight.

Now that version is available to download for non-beta users from WhatsApp’s website (but not Google Play Store yet).

In order for the feature to work, WhatsApp users will need to install the 2.20.141 from WhatsApp’s website. Needless to say, those who want to become part of the eight-member group have to have the latest build of the instant chat messenger installed on their iOS or Android device.

In other news, WhatsApp recently added a new feature to simplify the process of starting group audio, video calls. From your group chat, you can just tap the video or voice call icon to directly start a call with everyone in the chat.

Download it from WhatsApp’s website here.

via WABetaInfo