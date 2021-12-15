WhatsApp Beta for Windows has received an update. Taking the app to version 2.2148.3, the update introduces the ability to create different skin tone combinations for couple of emojis. Apart from that, the update includes a new document preview mode, bug fixes, and improvements. You can read the changelog below.

Changelog

New emojis with combinations – Users will now be able to submit new emojis and will be able to create different skin tone combinations for couple emojis.

– Users will now be able to submit new emojis and will be able to create different skin tone combinations for couple emojis. New document preview mode.

Bug fixes and various improvements.

You can download the WhatsApp Beta app from the below link or go to the Microsoft Store and search for the app.

via WBI