WhatsApp finally adds support for HD photos

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg today announced that WhatsApp now supports HD quality photos. Until now, when you share photos via WhatsApp, the photos will be compressed and then shared to the receivers. The compressed photos will result in very poor quality in some cases.

To avoid this issue, WhatsApp now allows users to transmit photos in HD quality when required. When users share photo on WhatsApp, the following quality options will be available:

Standard Quality (1365X2048)

HD Quality (2000X3000)

If you send the photo in HD quality, in thumbnail preview, WhatsApp will display ‘HD’ mark in the photo to indicate the same.