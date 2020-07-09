Microsoft now offering Web Content Filtering as part of Microsoft Defender ATP

Web content filtering feature in Microsoft Defender ATP allows organizations to track and regulate access to websites based on their content categories. Microsoft recently announced that Web content filtering feature will be offered as part of Microsoft Defender ATP without any additional partner licensing. As a result, organizations can make use of web content filtering feature without the need for additional agents, hardware, and costs.

Web Content Filtering features:

Users are prevented from accessing websites in blocked categories, whether they are browsing on-premises or away

You can conveniently deploy varied policies to various sets of users using the device groups defined in the Microsoft Defender ATP role-based access control settings

You can access web reports in the same central location, with visibility over actual blocks and web usage

In addition to Microsoft Edge, web content filtering also works with Firefox and Chrome web browsers. The blocking experience for Chrome/Firefox is provided by Network Protection, which provides a system-level toast notifying the user of a blocked connection.

Source: Microsoft