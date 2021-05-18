Despite previously being “too valuable” to sell, Warner Bros. Interactive is being split and merged with Discovery to create a new entertainment company, and it’s reportedly taking some game studios with it.

AT&T announced yesterday that Warner Media and Discovery will be combining to create a “premier, standalone global entertainment company,” that could compete with Netflix and Disney+.

As part of this new entertainment venture, AT&T told IGN that Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment will be split up, with only parts being sold off for this new merger.

There are no details as of yet just how Warner Bros. studios could be split but there are eleven studios that could end up on either side of the merger fence.

The studio’s Warner Bros. own include Avalanche, Monolith, NetherRealm, Rocksteady, TT Games, and Playdemic. There are also five WB Games Studios in San Diego, San Francisco, Boston, Montreal, and New York.

Talking to Axios reporter Sara Fischer, an AT&T rep confirmed that “Some of the gaming arm will stay with AT&T and some will go with the new company,” but again there were no further details about who will stay and who will go.