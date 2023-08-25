Warhammer 40K Darktide will support Xbox/PC crossplay on day 1 of release

Warhammer 40K Darktide will be released on Xbox Series X and S, and on PC on October 4, 2023, and the best news about it is that it will support Xbox/PC crossplay on day 1 of its release.

Yes we make sure to sim-ship updates, and crossplay will be available with xbox on on day 1 of the release. — Warhammer 40K: Darktide (@Darktide40K) August 24, 2023

This means you’ll be able to cross-play Warhammer 40K Darktide with your friends on PC or Xbox, without having any troubles.

You won’t have to worry about updates, as the game will have the same version on both devices, and it will most probably update itself automatically, so you’ll always be in sync in with your friends who are playing Warhammer 40K Darktide on a different device.

Will you play it with your friends or on your own?