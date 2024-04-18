Want to get Nothing earbuds with ChatGPT? Be ready to spend $800 to get ChatGPT in your ears

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

We’ve seen ChatGPT on mobile as an app, but what about ChatGPT in your ears? Nothing has just announced on Thursday that it’s launching the ability to connect the AI chatbot to your Nothing earbuds.

But here’s the catch: you can only use ChatGPT in Nothing earbuds as long as you have a Nothing smartphone. The capability is coming as a part of the Nothing OS 2.5.5 update in smartphones.

“Through the new integration, users with the latest Nothing OS and ChatGPT installed on their Nothing phones will be able to pinch-to-speak to the most popular consumer AI tool in the world directly from Nothing earbuds, including the newly launched Ear and Ear (a),” the company says in the press release.

The recently launched Nothing Ear (a) costs about $99. Since you can’t have the ChatGPT integration without a Nothing smartphone, you’ll need to purchase one. The cheapest option for Nothing Phone 2 costs about $699. That brings us to almost $800 to bring ChatGPT to your ears.

Basically, within this update, you get new ChatGPT widgets in the home screen for quick access and a button to paste content directly into ChatGPT conversations. The company also promises that this integration will be rolling out to other audio products, besides Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a).