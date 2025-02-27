Want to buy PS VR2? Now is perhaps the best time

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Sony is reducing the official price of PlayStation (PS) VR2 starting in March 2025, so if you’re looking to buy one, well, now is the best time.

The headset will now cost $399.99 / €449.99 / £399.99 / ¥66,980. The same price applies to the Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle, which includes the game, headset, controllers, and headphones. Sony has not specified regional availability, so you still should check with local retailers.

“In addition, with a recent update to PS VR2, it now supports low-latency hand tracking is now supported, which allows developers to create games that tracks a player’s hand position and movement through the cameras embedded on the PS VR2 headset,” Sony says.

This isn’t the first time PS VR2 prices dropped in the past 12 months. Back in July 2024, the headset reportedly saw a massive 2,350% sales surge after a $200 price drop, reducing the cost to $350. Those sales then continued to surge especially with Black Friday in November and Cyber Monday after that.

The last year’s discount, which was exclusively compiled by The Shortcut, led to Amazon selling out within 24 hours, with other retailers like Walmart following suit.

Many gamers had found the original $550 price too expensive, especially with limited exclusive VR games. Sony did not confirm if the price cut was permanent at that time, but the increased demand suggested strong interest.