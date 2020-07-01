Walgreens Boots Alliance partners with Microsoft to offer personalized customer experiences

Walgreens Boots Alliance, a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy, yesterday announced an expanded partnership with Microsoft and Adobe. WBA’s aim is to truly personalize its omnichannel healthcare and retail offering by developing a new digital experience and customer insights platform.

With this new personalization platform, Walgreens will launch an individually tailored prescription experience for patients at Walgreens.

Boots will launch a bespoke beauty experience for customers by enabling Boots Beauty Consultants to provide custom product recommendations.

This new platform will also dramatically enhance WBA’s marketing effectiveness and power the company’s strategic initiative around mass personalization – delivering the right offers and content to the right customer, in the right context, at the right time and through the right channels.

Here’s how Microsoft and Adobe are involved:

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights will serve as WBA’s Customer Data Platform (CDP) to provide a unified, 360-degree view of the customer and unlock insights that power personalized customer experiences.

Adobe’s Customer Experience Management (CXM) solutions will enable the company to deliver those unmatched customer experiences, with the industry’s only end-to-end solution for analytics, content management, personalization, campaign orchestration and more.

“There’s no denying that the retail industry has been in a constant state of change over the past several years and consumers expect personalized interactions, connected online and in-store experiences, and high-quality customer service when they shop,” said Shelley Bransten, CVP Retail and Consumer Goods Industries, Microsoft. “Through this strategic partnership, Walgreens Boots Alliance is transforming the future of retail, health and beauty, creating digital experiences that make shopping fun and rewarding. Dynamics 365, Power Platform and Adobe’s Experience Cloud will provide deep insights and a single view of the customer, enabling the nurturing of customer relationships on one platform for highly tailored experiences.”

Source: Microsoft