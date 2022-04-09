Vivo X Fold is Vivo’s first foldable phone, and we are only a few days away from the official launch. But before it goes official, the hands-on images of the Vivo X Fold have been leaked, giving a closer look at the foldable phone from every angle.

You can check out the hands-on images of the Vivo X Fold below.

Gallery

As can be seen in the below images, the foldable phone features no crease and folds vertically, the same as the Oppo Find N 5G. We can also see a big circular camera module at the back of the smartphone. The Vivo branding is also there on the backside.

Ice universe had previously praised the upcoming Vivo X Fold foldable phone saying that users will give up on Galaxy Z Fold 3 after using Vivo’s foldable phone. The tipster also said that the price would be reasonable.

VIVO X FOLD SPECIFICATIONS(RUMORED)

According to previous rumors, Vivo X Fold features the main display, which is eight inches in size with support for a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz. The main display also comes with LTPO 3.0 technology. The outer display will be 6.53 inches. It is an FHD+ panel supporting a 120 Hz screen refresh rate.

Talking about the camera, it comes with a 50MP primary sensor supporting optical image stabilization. Other camera sensors include 48MP, 12MP, and 5MP. As you have realized just now, the Vivo X Fold features a quad-camera set up at the back. Other features include WiFi 6 and NFC.

Meanwhile, Vivo X Fold is all set to launch on Monday, April 11. Are you excited about the official launch event? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

via Mukul Sharma

