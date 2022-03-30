Vivo is the latest brand looking to enter the foldable phone segment. Officially called Vivo X Fold, the Chinese brand recently released the teaser of its first foldable phone, though the teaser shared little details about what the device looks like. But it’s not all bad news, as we’re hearing that Vivo’s first foldable phone may not be limited to China.

According to leaker Mukul Sharma, Vivo X Fold will not be limited to the Chinese market. The company is planning to bring it to the Indian market as well. However, there is no clarity about whether it will be available for users on other continents.

While replying to a tweet, the leaker has also claimed that Vivo’s foldable phone will cost around INR 100,000(~$1,320) in India. Interestingly, Oppo’s foldable phone is now available anywhere except in China.

It’d be interesting to see whether users in India and China get Vivo’s foldable phone on the same day. But we won’t be surprised if China gets it first.

vivo X Fold ?? — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) March 30, 2022

According to previous rumors, Vivo is planning to release two foldable phones this year. The company will officially release the Vivo X Fold on April 11, but there is no clarity on when the other foldable device will hit the market.

Rumor also has it that the display of Vivo’s new foldable phone will be covered by Ultra-Thin Glass(UTG), like the Galaxy foldable devices. It’s also rumored to have an 8-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset will reportedly power the device. It’s said to pack a 4,600 mAh battery with 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Vivo will also launch Vivo X Note and Vivo Pad on April 11 alongside the Vivo X Fold. The company will announce these devices at a virtual event.