OPPO is all set to launch its first-ever foldable phone next week, and that’s probably the last foldable phone that we’ll see this year. The good news is that we’ll a couple of new foldable models from Huawei and Vivo, the latter being the company that will announce its first-ever foldable phone.

According to reliable tipster Ice universe, after OPPO, Huawei will launch a new foldable phone called Mate V, and it’s coming “soon.” Vivo will also join the foldable bandwagon next year, as per the tipster.

Although the details are scarce about these foldable phones, Ice universe says the Huawei Mate V will be similar to Galaxy Z Fold 3, while the Vivo foldable phone will have a “larger Fold.” According to tipster Teme, Huawei Mate V and OPPO Find N feature a compact design, while the one from Vivo will similar to Z Fold and Huawei Mate X2.

Vivo has so far remained tight-lipped about its first-ever foldable phone, but we have been hearing rumors about it for a long time. Huawei is not a new name in this space, but we don’t know whether the Mate V will be a direct successor to the Mate X2. There is a possibility that the Chinese company may follow Samsung’s strategy and offer two different foldable models — Mate V and Mate X.

Meanwhile, OPPO has recently dropped a teaser giving a glimpse of its first-ever foldable phone. The company has confirmed that it will launch OPPO Find N 5G foldable phone on December 15.