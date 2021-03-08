The new view switcher in Microsoft Teams will allow you to control how you see the meeting content

Microsoft is working on a new view switcher feature in Microsoft Teams that will allow meeting participants to control how they prefer to see the meeting content. They can easily switch between Together mode, Focus, Gallery at top, and Full screen.

You may prefer to interact naturally with your colleagues and without visual distractions using Together mode. With Gallery at top, all video feeds display at to the top of your meeting window, making it easier to have a more natural eye gaze with others. Focus hides all video feeds and puts the attention fully on the shared content and Full screen can help remove other desktop distractions

This new view switcher feature will be available to Microsoft Teams users this month.

Source: Microsoft