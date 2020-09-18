The Surface Duo has not had rave reviews so far, sometimes due to bugginess, but often due to the steep learning curve needed to operate the device effectively.

It turns Microsoft’s version of Android for dual-screens has hidden depths, and that it may be worthwhile to learn to master it.

YouTube channel Techisode TV has found more than 10 great tricks and tips which would allow owners to get even more from their Surface Duo, which can be seen below:

You can learn more about Surface Duo from here and purchase the new Surface Duo from Microsoft Store here starting at $1399.