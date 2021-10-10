AMD’s processor range has been on the ascent the last few years, but the company has been held back in one area – the company’s AMD Ryzen 5000 processors have not been able to support technology like eGPUs because Thunderbolt 3 was a proprietary Intel technology.

Thankfully standards have moved forward, and the new USB 4 standard folds in support for Thunderbold 3 and there is evidence that AMD’s new Ryzen 6000 processors will be supporting that technology.

A new Linux kernel driver patch submitted by AMD engineers for Penguin OS now includes USB 4 DisplayPort 1.4 tunnelling which, along with DisplayPort 2.0 Alternate Mode, are two mandatory features of USB 4.

The patch is for Yellow Carp, which is reportedly the code name on Linux for the AMD Ryzen 6000 Rembrandt processor which is expected to be launched in early 2022.

It is expected that mobile gamers in particular will benefit from this improvement, leaving laptop buyers with one less reason to choose Intel over AMD.

via NotebookItalia