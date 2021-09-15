We reported 10 days ago on the pricing of Intel’s new Alder Lake 12th gen processors as leaked by a European retailer.

Today we have the pricing of the Alder Lake-S processor family as revealed by US retailer Provantage.

A retailer has leaked the pricing of the chipsets, which can be seen below:

Model Boxed Price (w/o VAT) Tray Price (w/o VAT) Cores/Threads L3 Cache Size Core i9-12900K $604.89 $605.92 16/24 30MB Core i7-12900KF $578.13 $578.49 16/24 30MB Core i7-12700K $422.17 $420.26 12/20 25MB Core i7-12700KF $395.61 $392.26 12/20 25MB Core i5-12600K $288.77 $283.59 10/16 16MB Core i5-12600KF $261.77 $263.15 10/16 16MB

The prices are somewhat higher than last year’s flagship processors but still cheaper than the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, which is currently listed at $749/€789 on Amazon.

Another expense to bear in mind is that Alder Lake CPUs can only be inserted into new motherboards with an LGA 1700 socket, meaning a new motherboard needs to be added to the cost comparison.

Motherboards bearing the processor will go on sale starting on the 19th of November 19, featuring Intel’s LGA1700-based top-end Z690 motherboards.

Alder Lake will be Intel’s first performance hybrid architecture that includes a Performance-core and an Efficient-core to provide significant performance across all workload types. Intel also detailed the new Efficient-core and its Performance-core x86 CPU units that will power the Alder Lake.

The Efficient-core microarchitecture is designed for throughput efficiency and efficient offloading of background tasks for multitasking. It runs at low voltage and creates headroom to increase frequency and ramp up performance for more demanding workloads. The new Efficient-core will deliver same performance when compared to Skylake core but with 40% less power.

The Performance-core microarchitecture is designed for speed, the highest performing CPU core Intel has built. It pushes the limits of low latency and single-threaded application performance and provides a significant boost at high-power efficiency that can better support large applications. Intel claims that this new Performance-core will deliver 19% better performance over 11th gen cores.

To make both the cores work seamlessly with the OS, Intel developed Intel Thread Director that will enable the OS to place the right thread on the right core at the right time. Also, Alder Lake will power devices ranging from ultra-portable laptops to enthusiast and commercial desktops.

Early benchmarks have shown Windows 11 would be up to 15% faster on Alder Lake than Windows 10.

via Neowin