Few people have any massive expectations for Windows 11, with the OS initially appearing to simply be a rebranded Windows 10 21H2.

The updates to the operating system may however be more than skin-deep, going by the results of a number of benchmarks performed by YouTuber Ben Anonymous.

He claims to have an official version of the leaked operating system running Windows 11 Pro, and his benchmarks, compared to Windows 10, shows consistent significant performance improvements.

The results are as below:

The results come as somewhat of a surprise, and we will hopefully see these improvements carry over into the version finally released to the public.

Are our readers impressed? Let us know below.

via XDA-Dev