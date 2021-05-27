In documents revealed today as part of an investor report, it appears that Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, will be coming to PC.

In recent years, Sony has become a lot more receptive to porting their PlayStation exclusives over to PC. Their first blockbuster hit to come over was the Horizon Zero Dawn, which has a PlayStation exclusive sequel coming up, Horizon Forbidden West.

More recently we’ve seen Days Gone also receive a PC port, with a smattering of options and features to make it all the more worth playing. With this growing trend, it wasn’t the most outlandish idea to think more would be in the works.

In the investor report, slide 26 details new growth vectors for PlayStation Studios, included in which are the “off console” offerings. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End crops up here in the “more PC releases planned,” section alongside Days Gone, which has already released onto PC.

With Horizon Zero Dawn on PC bringing in an enticing 250% return on investment, according to the investor report, it’s more likely than ever that this PC release strategy will continue.

For now, there’s no trailer, release date, or much in the way of more news about Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End on PC, as we’re probably not even meant to know about it. Now that we do, PlayStation might hopefully accelerate plans and let us know something soon.