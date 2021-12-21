In celebration of #ACDay, Ubisoft has announced that they will be updating Assassin’s Creed Origins with new features, despite it not being the latest game in the franchise.

Even after turning four years old back in October, Ubisoft appears to not have forgotten about Assassin’s Creed Origins, as the studio, which is currently haemorrhaging staff, is “looking into adding 60FPS support for Assassin’s Creed Origins, so stay tuned!”

It’s currently unclear just when 60FPS might arrive in Assassin’s Creed Origins, as Ubisoft didn’t give any sort of timeline for the update, but it’s nice to know that they’re thinking about the game nevertheless.

Ubisoft has previously added 60FPS support to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey earlier this year in August, however, it’s unclear if this trend may continue any further than these two games.

If you are looking for the latest game in the Assassin’s Creed franchise, then you’ll need to look towards Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which, in our review, we said was a new highlight of the long-running series, and as a downright good game on its own merit, as it’s a satisfying open-world romp that’s well worth your time.

Alongside additional content for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft is also hard at work on Assassin’s Creed Infinity, which is rumoured to be a live service continuation of the platform which will evolve over time.