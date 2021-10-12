After the launch of Far Cry 6, some boxed edition owners have discovered that they’ve been sent the wrong region-locked disks, though thankfully Ubisoft is already investigating.

Shortly after the launch of Ubisoft’s revolutionary sandbox, Far Cry 6, a number of PlayStation 4 players took to social media with a problem, they’ve been sent the wrong version of the game which was region locked to Russia.

This means for the unlucky affected users, that they cannot upgrade from their standard PS4 version to the flashier PlayStation 5 version, which has been a highly requested feature of many recent releases.

While players could work around this issue by creating a Russian PlayStation account, it’s not a perfect solution, as even with a Russian account, players wouldn’t be able to access the game’s DLC and bonus content which is included with some editions of the game.

Thankfully Ubisoft is already looking into this issue, as on Twitter the publisher revealed that they’re “aware that some players are unable to upgrade their PS4 copy of Far Cry 6 to a PS5 version.”

Ubisoft went on to say that they’re “currently investigating the issue,” so hopefully there will be a fix for the affected PlayStation 4 player soon.

Unfortunately for Ubisoft, this isn’t even the first time this has happened, as many users reported similar issues with the launch of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as well as Watch Dogs Legion. We can only hope that this is the last time that this happens.