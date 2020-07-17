Ubisoft has confirmed that Far Cry 6 4K visuals will only be available on Xbox One X and Xbox Series X.

Responding to a fan query on Twitter, Ubisoft Support revealed that the Ultra HD visuals will not be supported on Sony’s next-gen PlayStation 5.

Twitter user Christian Vuik asked the developer if the game will output in 4K on PlayStation 5.

“As stated on the banner, Far Cry 6 is 4K Ultra HD on Xbox One and Xbox Series X only,” Ubisoft responded.

Hey there! As stated on the banner, Far Cry 6 is 4K Ultra HD on Xbox One and Xbox Series X only. Apologies for any inconvenience caused. — Ubisoft Support (@UbisoftSupport) July 17, 2020

Original Story: With Far Cry 5 putting out a gorgeous 4K image on Xbox One X this generation, many have been wondering what consoles will benefit from a crisp Far Cry 6 4K output.

PlayStation fans may be out of luck for this upcoming release as the small print for Far Cry’s new advertisements reveal that Far Cry 6 4K visuals are only available on Xbox One X and Xbox Series X.

For PlayStation 4 Pro this is no surprise. Ubisoft’s last foray into the open world franchise was limited to 1620p on Sony’s enhanced console. However, with the boosted power of the next-gen PlayStation 5 console, Far Cry 6 4K visuals should’ve been a target.

Far Cry 6’s advertisement does list PlayStation 5 as an available platform for the game when it launches next year making the discrepancy of the console’s lack of 4K visuals on Ubisoft’s upcoming title a glaring issue for the start of next-gen.