Twitter has finally made it easier for popular users to monetize their followings. Today the company introduced Tip Jar, an easier way for people to send and receive tips on twitter.

Starting today, a limited group of people around the world who use Twitter in English can add Tip Jar to their profile and accept tips. This group includes creators, journalists, experts, and nonprofits.

Soon, more people will be able to add Tip Jar to their profile, as twitter expands to more languages.

You’ll know an account’s Tip Jar is enabled if you see a Tip Jar icon next to the Follow button on their profile page.

Tap the icon, and you’ll see a list of payment services or platforms that the account has enabled. Select whichever payment service or platform you prefer and you’ll be taken off Twitter to the selected app where you can show your support in the amount you choose.



The services you can add today include Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal and Venmo. On Android, tips can also be sent within Spaces.

Tip Jar is an easy way to support the popular voices that make up the conversation on Twitter and refreshingly Twitter takes no cut.

Twitter however says they are working on more ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter with money.

Read more at Twitter here.