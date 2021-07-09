In May Twitter restarted its verification process but more often than not if you apply for verification you will find your request rejected.

Till now the reason has been a mystery, but Twitter has now said they will offer more detail to those who do not pass the bar.

We’ve heard your feedback that we can be more clear on why an application didn't get approved. Decision emails will now give more context on why requests don't meet our criteria. Here's a breakdown of some things to note before applying again (after 30 days) ? — Twitter Verified (@verified) July 9, 2021

The company also provided the criteria applicants need to meet to be verified.

These are:

For any company/brand/organization and those applying as an activist/influential individual, your follower count must be in the top .05% of active accounts located in the same geographic region. For journalists, your Twitter profile must reference the news org you’re affiliated with and link to its official website The news org(s) you reference must be a notable, Verified organization as listed in twitter’s policy. In the application, journalists must link to their specific about page/bio, or to articles that reference them on the news org’s official site. Independent or freelance journalists must provide links to 3 articles in Verified publications in the 6 months before applying.

Twitter also said they will be adding more guidelines within the application process to help applicants.

Currently only the following 6 categories are eligible:

Government

Companies, brands and organizations

News organizations and journalists

Entertainment

Sports and gaming

Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals

Twitter says they may introduce more categories in time, such as scientists, academics, and religious leaders.

The process is rolling out slowly, so if the option to apply is not available immediately Twitter says do not panic, as it will come to all eventually.