Twitter has released a new update for the Twitter PWA app. The update brings the new features and improvements that were introduced by Twitter recently. You can head below to take a look at the changelog for the Twitter PWA update.

New

Compose: Tweet and DM composers will now keep your text while navigating to other screens and conversations. You’ll still lose them when leaving the site or changing tabs though, stay tuned for more soon.

Tweet and DM composers will now keep your text while navigating to other screens and conversations. You’ll still lose them when leaving the site or changing tabs though, stay tuned for more soon. Conversations: Your conversations are the ?of Twitter, so we’re testing ways to make them easier to read and follow. Some of you will see a new layout for replies with lines and indentations that make it clearer who is talking to whom, and to fit more of the convo in one view.

Your conversations are the ?of Twitter, so we’re testing ways to make them easier to read and follow. Some of you will see a new layout for replies with lines and indentations that make it clearer who is talking to whom, and to fit more of the convo in one view. Conversation Controls: We’re testing ways for you to have conversations with exactly who you want. As you compose a new Tweet, you can open replies to everyone, people you follow, or just people you @ mention. We’re starting with a small % globally, so keep your eyes out to see it in action. Learn more

We’re testing ways for you to have conversations with exactly who you want. As you compose a new Tweet, you can open replies to everyone, people you follow, or just people you @ mention. We’re starting with a small % globally, so keep your eyes out to see it in action. Learn more Media Conversation Sidebar: When viewing media on widescreens, you’ll now be able to view and engage with the conversation around it! The sidebar is collapsible if you still want an image-only experience.

When viewing media on widescreens, you’ll now be able to view and engage with the conversation around it! The sidebar is collapsible if you still want an image-only experience. Retweets with Comments: Now you don’t have to miss the Tweets about the Tweet. Click “Retweets” on the Tweet detail to see Retweets with comments all in one place.

Updated

A11Y : Emojis now have a “title” attribute, meaning if you hover over them, they may show a translated description of what they are.

: Emojis now have a “title” attribute, meaning if you hover over them, they may show a translated description of what they are. A11Y : Alt text can now be entered without needing to enable a setting. As part of this, we’ve also redesigned the cropper and alt text editor to make alt text more prominent and the image larger so that you can more easily see the image you are describing. You can cycle between multiple images using the arrows near the done button.

: Alt text can now be entered without needing to enable a setting. As part of this, we’ve also redesigned the cropper and alt text editor to make alt text more prominent and the image larger so that you can more easily see the image you are describing. You can cycle between multiple images using the arrows near the done button. A11Y : We’ve also enabled alt text composition and consumption for GIFs. If you choose a GIF from the library, it may automatically include some basic descriptions, but we encourage you to add your own as well since it will likely be more descriptive.

: We’ve also enabled alt text composition and consumption for GIFs. If you choose a GIF from the library, it may automatically include some basic descriptions, but we encourage you to add your own as well since it will likely be more descriptive. A11Y : Finally, we’ve given you a little more room to describe your media by raising the alt text character limit to 1000.

: Finally, we’ve given you a little more room to describe your media by raising the alt text character limit to 1000. DM : Find users and hashtags more easily while composing DMs! We now support typeahead aka autocomplete within the DM composer.

: Find users and hashtags more easily while composing DMs! We now support typeahead aka autocomplete within the DM composer. Emoji : Updated emoji to Twemoji 13. Visual coverage of the changes can be found at Emojipedia, and more specific information can be found at GitHub.

: Updated emoji to Twemoji 13. Visual coverage of the changes can be found at Emojipedia, and more specific information can be found at GitHub. Navigation: Improved main navigation for narrow and short browsers a bit. Items should now collapse into the “more” menu instead of scrolling.

Fixed

A11Y : Using screen readers in Instances where search fields return lists of users will now properly announce whether a user is checked or unchecked. This includes areas such as adding users to lists, composing DMs, and tagging in photos.

: Using screen readers in Instances where search fields return lists of users will now properly announce whether a user is checked or unchecked. This includes areas such as adding users to lists, composing DMs, and tagging in photos. A11Y & Video : Screen readers will now read out the proper mute or unmute state for the volume control.

: Screen readers will now read out the proper mute or unmute state for the volume control. DM : Clicking the DM compose button on smaller screens and mobile will no longer refresh the entire page.

: Clicking the DM compose button on smaller screens and mobile will no longer refresh the entire page. Media : Fixed a bug where images would not rotate correctly in Chrome 81. Due to a browser bug, this may still affect cropping images until a future update. If you have trouble cropping your image, try another browser or use software on your device.

: Fixed a bug where images would not rotate correctly in Chrome 81. Due to a browser bug, this may still affect cropping images until a future update. If you have trouble cropping your image, try another browser or use software on your device. Media : Fixed up zooming and swiping multi-photo Tweets on mobile devices.

: Fixed up zooming and swiping multi-photo Tweets on mobile devices. Navigation : Fixed some scrolling issues where content would jump when zoomed in.

: Fixed some scrolling issues where content would jump when zoomed in. Video: Video UI badges will no longer obscure closed captions after interacting with the player directly.

Since Twitter has a PWA, you will not need to update the app manually. The update will apply automatically and while Twitter has released it, the update might take a while to get to everyone. Twitter has been pretty transparent in disclosing the changelog for the updates and the company has been rolling out updates at regular intervals. The Twitter PWA is available on smartphones (mobile.twitter.com), Twitter for Windows, Twitter for KaiOS, and Twitter Lite on Android.