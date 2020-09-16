Twitter has released a new update for its PWA app. The update brings the new features and improvements that were introduced by Twitter recently. You can head below to take a look at the changelog for the Twitter PWA update.

New

The media upload buttons in the DM composer will now dynamically show and hide on smaller screens to give you more space for composing messages. Quote Tweets: “Retweets with comments” are now known as Quote Tweets! This change has been rolled out globally for Web. Look for Quote Tweets between Retweets and Likes on the Tweet detail screen, and the Quote Tweet option in the Retweet dropdown menu.

Updated

The Emoji Picker’s performance should now be a lot smoother and snappier when opening and scrolling through categories. Tweet Detail: All timestamps on the Tweet Detail screen will now link to the Tweet’s URL location.

Fixed

Improved carousel accessibility. Tab focus and keyboard shortcuts should no longer cause the carousel layout to break on Safari. Voiceover will now properly announce the current carousel position. Accessibility: The Tweet Detail should now be properly accessible via keyboard shortcuts on Safari.

The video preview image will no longer display under the “Watch again” overlay. Who to Follow: Fixed an issue where the Who to follow module on the sidebar wouldn’t display.

Since Twitter has a PWA, you will not need to update the app manually. The update will apply automatically and while Twitter has released it, the update might take a while to get to everyone. Twitter has been pretty transparent in disclosing the changelog for the updates and the company has been rolling out updates at regular intervals. The Twitter PWA is available on smartphones (mobile.twitter.com), Twitter for Windows, Twitter for KaiOS, and Twitter Lite on Android.