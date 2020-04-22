Twitter has released a new update for the Twitter PWA app. The update brings the new features and improvements that were introduced by Twitter recently. You can head below to take a look at the changelog for the Twitter PWA update.

New

Accessibility : Focus rings on components will now display with the selected primary color.

: Focus rings on components will now display with the selected primary color. DMs : Reactions that you’ve sent for DMs will now show as selected in the DM’s footer.

: Reactions that you’ve sent for DMs will now show as selected in the DM’s footer. Multi-Account: Use multiple Twitter accounts? We’re rolling out improvements to the UI for managing and accessing all of your accounts! Account management along with logout can now be found in the bottom of the sidebar, behind your profile image.

Updated

Accessibility : The GIF search gallery now provides accessibility labels for GIFs returned by searching. These labels will be read out by screen readers, providing additional context for search results.

: The GIF search gallery now provides accessibility labels for GIFs returned by searching. These labels will be read out by screen readers, providing additional context for search results. Accessibility : Improved accessibility in poll components. Voiceover will now read the selected choice properly. Fixed text color when in high contrast mode.

: Improved accessibility in poll components. Voiceover will now read the selected choice properly. Fixed text color when in high contrast mode. Composer : Inline feedback errors when composing will now provide a “Learn more” link if there’s additional information.

: Inline feedback errors when composing will now provide a “Learn more” link if there’s additional information. Keyboard Shortcuts : Improved KB shortcuts for screen accessibility.

: Improved KB shortcuts for screen accessibility. Timeline : We’ve made some density and visibility improvements to timeline surfaces.

: We’ve made some density and visibility improvements to timeline surfaces. User Profile: When your date of birth is set to be visible to “only you”, it will no longer show up when you navigate to your own profile page.

Fixed

Accessibility : When a Tweet is focused, the “U” keyboard shortcut will mute the Tweet.

: When a Tweet is focused, the “U” keyboard shortcut will mute the Tweet. Composer: Moving your cursor off a username or hashtag will now properly close the typeahead or autocomplete dropdown if it was open.

Moving your cursor off a username or hashtag will now properly close the typeahead or autocomplete dropdown if it was open. Composer : Videos added to the composer which generate an error state will now properly clear the banner when removed.

: Videos added to the composer which generate an error state will now properly clear the banner when removed. Dialogs : Confirmation dialogs will now consistently show titles and text.

: Confirmation dialogs will now consistently show titles and text. DMs : Reaction summary sheet will now properly render at lower resolutions.

: Reaction summary sheet will now properly render at lower resolutions. Home Timeline : The inline composer on the home timeline will now display in both widescreen and narrow screen size configurations.

: The inline composer on the home timeline will now display in both widescreen and narrow screen size configurations. Media : We’ve improved zooming and panning of media on touch devices.

: We’ve improved zooming and panning of media on touch devices. Media : Media controls will now be shown properly when you’ve hidden them and then zoomed back out on touch devices.

: Media controls will now be shown properly when you’ve hidden them and then zoomed back out on touch devices. Text : Fixed instances where the text size was being set to the smallest value.

: Fixed instances where the text size was being set to the smallest value. Topics : The login sheet that’s displayed when attempting to follow a Topic while logged out will now display text content correctly.

: The login sheet that’s displayed when attempting to follow a Topic while logged out will now display text content correctly. Tweets : Emojis added to Tweets via the emoji picker will be saved properly as part of the Tweet draft.

: Emojis added to Tweets via the emoji picker will be saved properly as part of the Tweet draft. Tweets : If you’ve muted a user, re-tweets of their tweets will now be immediately removed from your timeline.

: If you’ve muted a user, re-tweets of their tweets will now be immediately removed from your timeline. Video : Addressed player crashing when attempting to replay.

: Addressed player crashing when attempting to replay. User Avatar : Fixed an issue where avatar borders and backgrounds were not displaying correctly.

: Fixed an issue where avatar borders and backgrounds were not displaying correctly. User Profile : Blank usernames that are populated with the user’s @ handle will now be styled consistently.

: Blank usernames that are populated with the user’s @ handle will now be styled consistently. User Profile: The name field will no longer auto populate when editing your profile.

Since Twitter has a PWA, you will not need to update the app manually. The update will apply automatically and while Twitter has released it, the update might take a while to get to everyone. Twitter has been pretty transparent in disclosing the changelog for the updates and the company has been rolling out updates at regular intervals. The Twitter PWA is available on smartphones (mobile.twitter.com), Twitter for Windows, Twitter for KaiOS, and Twitter Lite on Android.