Twitter has just announced a new feature for Android users.

The Twitter app for Android will now be able to automatically follow the Light or Dark theme settings of your smartphone.

The feature supersedes the earlier option of automatically going Dark theme at sunset.

The feature is available in version 9.15.0 of the app, which can be found in the Google Play Store here.

