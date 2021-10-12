Twitter has just announced a new feature for Android users.

The Twitter app for Android will now be able to automatically follow the Light or Dark theme settings of your smartphone.

We’ve got something for our besties on Android: auto dark mode! When your device is set to dark mode, now you can have your Twitter app match automatically. Tap the ? icon at the bottom of the sidebar menu and turn on “Use device settings”. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 12, 2021

The feature supersedes the earlier option of automatically going Dark theme at sunset.

The feature is available in version 9.15.0 of the app, which can be found in the Google Play Store here.