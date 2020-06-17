Twitter is testing Voice Tweets on iOS

Twitter is launching a new feature on iOS.

Voice Tweets lets you tweet 140 seconds of your own voice to your follows.

If you wish to record more than 140 seconds the tweet will automatically be broken into a twitter thread.

Followers will be able to listen to tweets in a dedicated audio player while continuing to browse the rest of twitter, meaning the new format will hopefully not be too disruptive to how people normally user twitter.

Twitter notes:

There’s a lot that can be left unsaid or uninterpreted using text, so we hope voice Tweeting will create a more human experience for listeners and storytellers alike. Whether it’s #storytime about your encounter with wild geese in your neighborhood, a journalist sharing breaking news, or a first-hand account from a protest, we hope voice Tweeting gives you the ability to share your perspectives quickly and easily with your voice.

The feature is being rolled out to a limited number of iOS users, and will be rolling out to all iOS users in the next few weeks. Android users presumably need not apply.