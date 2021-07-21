Some Twitter users have been surprised by new thumbs up and thumb down buttons showing up in their apps.

Twitter has announced that they are testing the feature with some users, with Twitter support saying:

Some of you on iOS may see different options to up or down vote on replies. We’re testing this to understand the types of replies you find relevant in a convo, so we can work on ways to show more of them.

Notable at this stage your downvotes are not public, while your upvotes will be shown as likes.

The company has been accused of copying Facebook, but the new buttons will likely help the company differentiate between engagement due to rage vs engagement due to joy.

Screenshot via Nicholas Iglehart