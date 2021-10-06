An anonymous hacker appears to have leaked the source code of Twitch via 4chan. All of it.

In the 4chan post which linked to the massive 126GB torrent, the hacker stated that this leak is designed to “foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space” as “their community is a disgusting toxic cesspool”.

In the 4chan post, the hacker stated that within that massive stack of data, there is the following information:

Entirety of twitch.tv, with commit history going back to its early beginnings

Mobile, desktop and video game console Twitch clients

Various proprietary SDKs and internal AWS services used by Twitch

Every other property that Twitch owns including IGDB and CurseForge

An unreleased Steam competitor from Amazon Game Studios

Twitch SOC internal red teaming tools

Creator payout reports dating back to 2019

We can expect the Amazon-owned Twitch to be scrambling for the moment, so we likely won’t see any official comment for some time, however, an anonymous company source has spoken to VGC, revealing that “the leaked data is legitimate,” and that internally the company is, unsurprisingly, aware of the breach.

The streaming giant has recently been under a lot of flack for the state of its community, which has been beset by hate raids and toxicity. Things have been bad enough that a number of prolific streamers staged a protest and walkout recently called “#ADayOffTwitch” in which many refused to stream.

The hacker has stated on 4chan that this is only part one of the leak, so there is potentially even more data that will be leaked in the future.

As with any leak like this, it’s probably best to change your passwords, set up two-factor authentication, and reset your steam key to protect your data.