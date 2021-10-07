The Amazon-owned Twitch has announced onto Twitter that they’re aware of the breach, and are investigating what happened.

“We can confirm a breach has taken place,” Twitch confirmed very matter of factly on their Twitter account yesterday. “Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this.”

“We will update the community as soon as additional information is available,” the statement continued, before signing off by saying “Thank you for bearing with us.”

Sadly, no matter how hard they try, the streaming giant can’t un-leak the data that’s been revealed as part of this colossal hack, which exposed 126GB of information including the websites entire source code, but they can at least try to stop a breach like this from ever happening again.

Within that massive 126 GB’s of data, information was revealed about how much creators earned since 2019, an unreleased Steam competitor supposedly called Vapor, and “various proprietary SDKs and internal AWS services used by Twitch,” so it’s very understandable that they never want a hack like this to happen again

We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us. — Twitch (@Twitch) October 6, 2021

Thankfully, Twitch has gone on to say that “we have no indication that login credentials have been exposed,” but it’s a good idea to change the password that you use with Twitch and any other websites that share that password just in case.

It’s also recommended to turn on two-factor authentication, as that will further help protect your account in case your information is ever compromised in a hack like this in the future.