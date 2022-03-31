Content creators can earn from their supporters or followers, but that is based on the platform they are using. In the past months, we witnessed various platforms introduce tip jar features to help their creators earn from their content. Some of them include Twitter and TikTok. After that, Tumblr launched Post+, which aims to help users monetize their content through a subscription. Unfortunately, the idea was not embraced positively by Tumblr users. Now, the microblogging and social networking website has started its own tip jar feature that will allow tipping at the blog level for its iOS and web applications.

“We are rolling out blog-level tipping for iOS and web today,” the Tumblr post reads. “This is a win-win—if you’re a fan of someone’s blog and forever loving their content and creations, well, you can tell them how much you like their style. If you’re a creator, you can receive monetary appreciation from your peers via tipping, well, just for being you.”

The new feature introduced by Tumblr is specifically meant to help bloggers as it will now focus on collecting tips by blog and not by post. For creators, this can be enabled in their profile or blog view by signing up for the feature. After that, the blog view header of the creator will present a tip button.

For supporters who would like to leave a tip for the blog, just click the Tip button on their web browser and put in the amount they want to give. Using the iOS app, on the other hand, just tap the Support button. It is also important to note that the feature provides the tippers the choice to make the tip known or anonymous. In the former, the person providing the tip can leave a note or message for the blog owner, while the latter doesn’t allow it. Tumblr users can send up to $100 tips in the jar.

To make things more favorable for users, Tumblr doesn’t get any part of the tip, nor does it use the Apple and Google internal billing systems on mobile tips, which can help creators keep 30% of their earnings. However, it is worth noting that standard credit card fees will still apply.

Tumblr, meanwhile, has promised that the feature will be available to all users globally and on Android, without mentioning any specific date. “We are currently working on this feature for Android too, and it will launch soon,” the company said.