Thanks to Free Play Date, the Train Sim World 2 can be played for free by Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. It started yesterday, February 24, and will be available until February 24. The sim allows one-of-a-kind driving challenges, from driving the DB ICE 3M in the high-speed inter-city German rail to hauling long freight across Sand Patch Grade with CSX AC4400CW. But what really makes this game an exciting game pick for your weekend is the set of new features it offers.

It starts with the free update, which adds community sharing with the Creators Club. This home of player customization in Train Sim World 2 will provide players with in-game tools that they can use to add their personal touch in developing their own unique liveries and scenarios. Even more, your can share your creative works across all platforms and view the creations uploaded by other players.

On the other hand, there is also a new DLC that players can relish, the New Journeys Expansion. This will bring more details and excitement already present in Train Sim World 2 original routes. Enjoy new liveries, scenarios, services, and gameplay! This also lets you experience the 1972 Mk2 Tube Stock, CSX SD40 with heritage blue/grey livery in the Allegheny Mountains, and the DB BR 423 in Köln S-Bahn.