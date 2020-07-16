It’s Thursday once more, which means that it’s time for the Epic Games Store to change up its free offering of the week. This week, you can get Torchlight II for free.

If you’re new to these kinds of articles, you’ll find a basic rundown on how the free games work and how to claim below. If you’re a regular, I’m sure you know the drill by now! Enjoy your free game.

Claiming free games on the Epic Games Store requires you to have 2FA enabled on your Epic Games Account. You can then claim your game(s) through either your browser or through the official Epic Games Launcher. It’s free to sign up for an account and the launcher is also completely free to download. No payment information is required to claim your free games, either.

You’ll need the Epic Launcher to play your free game (and any others acquired through the Epic Games Store) but there’s no rush. Once you’ve claimed your game, it’ll simply wait in your library for you to download whenever you feel like it.

CHARACTERS With four classes to choose from, you’ll have a variety of play styles at your fingertips. Each class can be played as either male or female, with customized cosmetic features and looks to make your hero stand out. MULTIPLAYER Play co-op with your friends via LAN or over the Internet for free. Our matchmaking service lets you connect and play games with people around the world. OPEN WORLD Explore the vast overworld and multiple hub towns of Vilderan. Fight through rain, snow, day and night. Level randomization ensures new layouts, paths, loot, and monsters every time you play. NEW GAME PLUS In New Game Plus, the game’s not over until you say it is. Once you’ve beaten Torchlight II’s primary campaign, you can start again with the same character for a significantly greater challenge. You’ll keep all the skills, gold, and gear you worked so hard for! PETS & FISHING These popular features make their return in Torchlight II in improved form. More choices, better effects, and your pet will still make the run to town to sell your loot so you don’t have to. MOD SUPPORT Use GUTS, the Torchlight II editor, to create and share your work with the entire world! (Windows only)

You can pick up Torchlight II for free on the Epic Games Store by following the link here.

Torchlight II will be free until July 23rd, 2020, at 4pm BST. At that time, it’ll regain its usual price tag and Next Up Hero and Tacoma will be going for free instead. Check back in next week to see what’s going for free afterwards and, until then, stay safe and happy gaming!