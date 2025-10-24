Top WiFi Advertising Software In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

WiFi advertising software is transforming how businesses engage with customers. By leveraging existing WiFi infrastructure, companies can deliver targeted ads, gather valuable data, and enhance the overall customer experience. This article explores the best WiFi advertising software options available in 2025, helping you choose the right solution for your business needs.

As customer expectations for personalized experiences rise, WiFi advertising becomes an increasingly powerful tool. From small cafes to large retail chains, businesses are using these platforms to increase brand awareness, drive sales, and build stronger customer relationships. Let’s dive into the top contenders in the WiFi advertising software market.

Which WiFi Advertising Software is Right for You?

Beambox

Beambox is a comprehensive WiFi marketing platform designed to help businesses connect with customers, collect data, and automate marketing campaigns. It provides tools for guest WiFi management, social WiFi logins, email marketing, and analytics. Beambox is suitable for businesses of all sizes looking to enhance their customer engagement and gather valuable insights.

Beambox’s guest WiFi portal allows customers to easily connect to the internet through social media or email. This process captures valuable customer data, such as email addresses and social profiles. The platform then enables businesses to send automated marketing campaigns based on customer behavior, driving repeat business and increasing customer loyalty.

Key Features:

Social WiFi Login

Automated Marketing Campaigns

Guest WiFi Management

Analytics and Reporting

Pricing: Starts at $49/month

Purple WiFi

Purple WiFi is a cloud-based WiFi marketing and analytics platform that helps businesses create personalized customer experiences. It offers features such as guest WiFi access, location analytics, marketing automation, and social media integration. Purple WiFi is ideal for businesses looking to understand customer behavior and improve their marketing efforts.

Purple WiFi allows businesses to track customer foot traffic, dwell time, and demographics through their WiFi network. This data can be used to create targeted marketing campaigns, optimize store layouts, and improve customer service. The platform also integrates with popular marketing automation tools, allowing businesses to seamlessly integrate WiFi data into their existing marketing strategies.

Key Features:

Location Analytics

Marketing Automation

Guest WiFi Access

Social Media Integration

Pricing: Contact for Quote

Bloom Intelligence

Bloom Intelligence is a WiFi marketing and analytics platform that focuses on providing businesses with actionable insights. It offers features such as customer segmentation, email marketing, location analytics, and revenue attribution. Bloom Intelligence is well-suited for businesses looking to understand the impact of their marketing efforts on revenue.

Bloom Intelligence uses WiFi data to segment customers based on their behavior, such as frequency of visits and spending habits. This allows businesses to create highly targeted marketing campaigns that are more likely to drive sales. The platform also provides revenue attribution reports, showing businesses how much revenue is generated from their WiFi marketing efforts.

Key Features:

Customer Segmentation

Email Marketing

Location Analytics

Revenue Attribution

Pricing: Contact for Quote

Socifi

Socifi is a WiFi marketing platform that helps businesses monetize their WiFi networks. It offers features such as targeted advertising, guest WiFi management, analytics, and social media integration. Socifi is ideal for businesses looking to generate revenue from their WiFi networks.

Socifi allows businesses to display targeted ads to customers who are connected to their WiFi network. These ads can be based on customer demographics, location, and browsing history. The platform also provides analytics reports, showing businesses how much revenue is generated from their WiFi advertising efforts.

Key Features:

Targeted Advertising

Guest WiFi Management

Analytics

Social Media Integration

Pricing: Contact for Quote

AirTight Networks (Now part of Mojo Networks)

AirTight Networks, now part of Mojo Networks, offers a cloud-managed WiFi platform with built-in security and analytics features. It provides guest WiFi access, location analytics, intrusion detection, and compliance reporting. AirTight Networks is suitable for businesses looking for a secure and reliable WiFi solution.

AirTight Networks offers advanced security features, such as intrusion detection and prevention, to protect businesses from cyber threats. The platform also provides location analytics, allowing businesses to track customer foot traffic and dwell time. In addition, AirTight Networks offers compliance reporting, helping businesses meet regulatory requirements.

Key Features:

Guest WiFi Access

Location Analytics

Intrusion Detection

Compliance Reporting

Pricing: Contact for Quote

Cisco Meraki

Cisco Meraki is a cloud-managed WiFi platform that offers a wide range of features, including guest WiFi access, location analytics, security, and application visibility. It is suitable for businesses of all sizes looking for a scalable and reliable WiFi solution.

Cisco Meraki allows businesses to manage their WiFi network from a central dashboard. The platform provides guest WiFi access, allowing customers to easily connect to the internet. It also offers location analytics, allowing businesses to track customer foot traffic and dwell time. In addition, Cisco Meraki provides advanced security features, such as intrusion detection and prevention.

Key Features:

Guest WiFi Access

Location Analytics

Security

Application Visibility

Pricing: Contact for Quote

Fortinet FortiAP

Fortinet FortiAP is a secure WiFi access point that offers a range of features, including guest WiFi access, intrusion detection, and application control. It is suitable for businesses looking for a secure and reliable WiFi solution.

Fortinet FortiAP integrates with Fortinet’s security fabric, providing businesses with a comprehensive security solution. The access point offers guest WiFi access, allowing customers to easily connect to the internet. It also provides intrusion detection and prevention, protecting businesses from cyber threats. In addition, Fortinet FortiAP offers application control, allowing businesses to manage which applications are allowed on their network.

Key Features:

Guest WiFi Access

Intrusion Detection

Application Control

Integration with Fortinet Security Fabric

Pricing: Contact for Quote

Tanaza

Tanaza is a cloud-based WiFi management platform that allows businesses to manage their WiFi networks from a central dashboard. It offers features such as guest WiFi access, social WiFi login, captive portal customization, and analytics. Tanaza is ideal for businesses looking for a flexible and affordable WiFi management solution.

Tanaza allows businesses to customize their captive portal, creating a branded experience for their customers. The platform offers guest WiFi access, allowing customers to easily connect to the internet. It also provides social WiFi login, allowing customers to connect using their social media accounts. In addition, Tanaza offers analytics reports, showing businesses how their WiFi network is being used.

Key Features:

Guest WiFi Access

Social WiFi Login

Captive Portal Customization

Analytics

Pricing: Starts at $129/year

Feature Comparison

Feature Beambox Purple WiFi Bloom Intelligence Socifi Cisco Meraki Tanaza Guest WiFi Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Analytics Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Marketing Automation Yes Yes Yes No No No Pricing $49/month Contact for Quote Contact for Quote Contact for Quote Contact for Quote $129/year

This table provides a high-level overview of the key features and pricing of some of the leading WiFi advertising software platforms. Consider your specific business needs and budget when making your selection.

Tips

Define Your Goals: Clearly outline what you want to achieve with WiFi advertising, such as increasing customer engagement, driving sales, or gathering data.

Clearly outline what you want to achieve with WiFi advertising, such as increasing customer engagement, driving sales, or gathering data. Consider Your Budget: WiFi advertising software varies in price, so set a budget before you start shopping.

WiFi advertising software varies in price, so set a budget before you start shopping. Read Reviews: Check out online reviews to see what other businesses are saying about different WiFi advertising platforms.

Check out online reviews to see what other businesses are saying about different WiFi advertising platforms. Test the Software: Many WiFi advertising platforms offer free trials, so take advantage of these opportunities to test the software before you commit to a purchase.

Powering Business Growth With WiFi Ads

Choosing the right WiFi advertising software can significantly impact your business’s ability to connect with customers and drive growth. By carefully evaluating your needs and comparing the features and pricing of different platforms, you can find the perfect solution to enhance your customer

