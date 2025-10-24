Top Billable Hours Software For 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Choosing the right billable hours software is crucial for maximizing efficiency and profitability in any business that relies on tracking time. With the rise of remote work and the increasing complexity of project management, having a reliable tool to accurately record and manage billable hours is more important than ever. This article explores the best billable hours software options available in 2025, helping you make an informed decision that streamlines your operations and boosts your bottom line.

From automated time tracking to detailed reporting and invoicing, the software solutions highlighted below offer a range of features designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses of all sizes. By understanding the capabilities of each option, you can select the perfect fit for your specific requirements and ensure accurate, efficient billing practices.

What’s the Best Billable Hours Software?

Toggl Track

Toggl Track is a simple yet powerful time tracking tool that integrates seamlessly with various project management and accounting software. Its user-friendly interface makes it easy for team members to record their time accurately, while its robust reporting features provide valuable insights into project profitability and team productivity. Toggl Track is an excellent choice for businesses looking for a straightforward and effective solution to manage billable hours.

Toggl Track helps users accurately record time spent on tasks and projects, allowing for better project management and resource allocation. It provides valuable insights into project profitability and team productivity through detailed reports. The software integrates with many popular project management and accounting tools, streamlining workflows and reducing manual data entry.

Simple and intuitive interface

Detailed reporting and analytics

Integration with popular project management tools

Project and client management features

Pricing: Free for basic use; paid plans start at $9 per user per month.

Clockify

Clockify is a completely free time tracking software suitable for teams of all sizes. It offers unlimited users and projects, making it an ideal choice for startups and small businesses looking to manage billable hours without incurring significant costs. Its comprehensive features include project tracking, reporting, and team management.

Clockify allows unlimited users and projects, making it perfect for startups and small businesses. The software offers comprehensive project tracking, reporting, and team management features. It is a completely free solution, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious businesses.

Unlimited users and projects

Comprehensive reporting features

Team management capabilities

Completely free to use

Pricing: Free

Harvest

Harvest is a comprehensive time tracking and invoicing software designed to streamline the billing process. It offers features such as automated time tracking, expense tracking, and online invoicing, making it an all-in-one solution for managing billable hours and generating professional invoices. Harvest is particularly well-suited for freelancers and small businesses.

Harvest streamlines the billing process with automated time tracking, expense tracking, and online invoicing. It provides an all-in-one solution for managing billable hours and generating professional invoices. The software is particularly well-suited for freelancers and small businesses.

Automated time tracking

Expense tracking

Online invoicing

Project budgeting and reporting

Pricing: Free for one user and two projects; paid plans start at $12 per seat per month.

TimeCamp

TimeCamp is a time tracking software that focuses on productivity and project profitability. It offers features such as automatic time tracking, attendance tracking, and project budgeting. TimeCamp also integrates with various project management and accounting tools, making it a versatile solution for businesses of all sizes.

TimeCamp focuses on productivity and project profitability with features like automatic time tracking and project budgeting. It integrates with various project management and accounting tools, making it a versatile solution. The software also offers attendance tracking for better workforce management.

Automatic time tracking

Attendance tracking

Project budgeting

Integration with project management tools

Pricing: Free for one user; paid plans start at $7.99 per user per month.

QuickBooks Time (formerly TSheets)

QuickBooks Time is a time tracking solution designed to integrate seamlessly with QuickBooks accounting software. It offers features such as GPS tracking, employee scheduling, and real-time reporting, making it a powerful tool for managing billable hours and payroll. QuickBooks Time is particularly well-suited for businesses that already use QuickBooks.

QuickBooks Time integrates seamlessly with QuickBooks accounting software, streamlining payroll and billing processes. It offers GPS tracking, employee scheduling, and real-time reporting. The software is particularly well-suited for businesses that already use QuickBooks.

Seamless integration with QuickBooks

GPS tracking

Employee scheduling

Real-time reporting

Pricing: Starts at $20 per month plus $8 per user per month.

Hubstaff

Hubstaff is a time tracking and productivity monitoring software designed to help businesses optimize their workforce. It offers features such as activity tracking, GPS tracking, and automated payroll, making it a comprehensive solution for managing billable hours and employee productivity. Hubstaff is well-suited for remote teams and businesses with hourly employees.

Hubstaff helps businesses optimize their workforce with time tracking and productivity monitoring. It offers activity tracking, GPS tracking, and automated payroll. The software is well-suited for remote teams and businesses with hourly employees.

Activity tracking

GPS tracking

Automated payroll

Productivity monitoring

Pricing: Starts at $7 per user per month.

Zoho Invoice

Zoho Invoice is a comprehensive invoicing software that includes time tracking capabilities. It offers features such as automated invoice generation, online payment processing, and expense tracking. Zoho Invoice is a great option for businesses looking for an integrated solution to manage both billable hours and invoicing.

Zoho Invoice offers automated invoice generation, online payment processing, and expense tracking. It provides an integrated solution to manage both billable hours and invoicing. The software is a great option for businesses looking for a comprehensive tool.

Automated invoice generation

Online payment processing

Expense tracking

Time tracking

Pricing: Free for up to 5 clients; paid plans start at $9 per organization per month.

BQE CORE

BQE CORE is a professional services automation software designed for architecture, engineering, and consulting firms. It offers features such as project management, time tracking, billing, and accounting, making it an all-in-one solution for managing billable hours and project financials. BQE CORE is well-suited for firms looking for a comprehensive software to manage their entire business operations.

BQE CORE provides project management, time tracking, billing, and accounting features. It offers an all-in-one solution for managing billable hours and project financials. The software is well-suited for architecture, engineering, and consulting firms.

Project management

Time tracking

Billing

Accounting

Pricing: Contact BQE for pricing information.

Feature Comparison

Feature Toggl Track Clockify Harvest TimeCamp QuickBooks Time Hubstaff Zoho Invoice BQE CORE Free Plan Yes Yes Limited Yes No No Limited No Time Tracking Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Invoicing No No Yes No No No Yes Yes Project Mgmt Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Integrations Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Pricing (Starting) $9/user/mo Free $12/seat/mo $7.99/user/mo $20/mo + $8/user $7/user/mo $9/org/mo Contact BQE

Tips for Choosing Billable Hours Software

Consider your business needs: Evaluate the specific requirements of your business, such as the number of users, the complexity of your projects, and the level of integration with other software.

Evaluate the specific requirements of your business, such as the number of users, the complexity of your projects, and the level of integration with other software. Look for ease of use: Choose software with a user-friendly interface that is easy for your team to adopt and use consistently.

Choose software with a user-friendly interface that is easy for your team to adopt and use consistently. Evaluate reporting capabilities: Ensure the software offers robust reporting features that provide valuable insights into

