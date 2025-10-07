How To Update And Reinstall USB Drivers (Easy Guide)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

USB drivers are essential for your computer to communicate with USB devices like printers, external hard drives, and smartphones. When these drivers become outdated or corrupted, you might experience connectivity issues or device malfunctions. Keeping your USB drivers up-to-date and knowing how to reinstall them can resolve many of these problems and ensure optimal device performance.

This guide provides a straightforward, step-by-step process to update and reinstall USB drivers on your Windows system. By following these instructions, you can troubleshoot USB connectivity issues and keep your devices running smoothly.

Open Device Manager: Press the Windows key, type “Device Manager,” and press Enter. Expand Universal Serial Bus controllers: In the Device Manager window, find and expand the “Universal Serial Bus controllers” category. Right-click on the USB device: Right-click on the specific USB device you want to update. Select “Update driver”: Choose the “Update driver” option from the context menu. Choose how to search for drivers: You’ll be presented with two options:

Search automatically for drivers: Windows will search your computer and the internet for the latest driver software.

Browse my computer for drivers: If you have already downloaded the driver from the manufacturer's website, select this option and navigate to the driver file.

Follow the on-screen instructions: If you choose to search automatically, Windows will install the driver if it finds a suitable one. If you browse your computer, follow the prompts to install the driver you selected.

Reinstalling USB Drivers

Open Device Manager: Press the Windows key, type “Device Manager,” and press Enter. Expand Universal Serial Bus controllers: In the Device Manager window, find and expand the “Universal Serial Bus controllers” category. Right-click on the USB device: Right-click on the USB device you want to reinstall. Select “Uninstall device”: Choose the “Uninstall device” option from the context menu. Confirm the uninstallation: A warning message will appear. Click “Uninstall” to confirm. Restart your computer: After uninstalling the driver, restart your computer. Windows will automatically attempt to reinstall the driver upon startup. Check Device Manager: After restarting, open Device Manager again and check if the USB device is listed under “Universal Serial Bus controllers.” If it’s not, or if it shows up as an “Unknown device,” proceed to the next step. Scan for hardware changes: In Device Manager, click “Action” in the menu bar, and then select “Scan for hardware changes.” Windows will scan your system for newly connected hardware and attempt to install the necessary drivers.

Dealing with Unknown USB Devices

Identify the device: If the device appears as “Unknown device” in Device Manager, right-click on it and select “Properties.” Go to the “Details” tab: In the Properties window, go to the “Details” tab. Select “Hardware Ids” from the Property dropdown: Choose “Hardware Ids” from the dropdown menu. Copy the first Hardware ID: Copy the first value listed under “Value.” This is a unique identifier for the device. Search online for the Hardware ID: Search the copied Hardware ID on the internet. This can help you identify the manufacturer and model of the device. Download the driver from the manufacturer’s website: Once you’ve identified the device, visit the manufacturer’s website and download the correct driver for your operating system. Install the driver: Follow the manufacturer’s instructions to install the downloaded driver.

Troubleshooting Driver Installation Issues

Run the Hardware and Devices Troubleshooter: Windows includes a built-in troubleshooter that can automatically diagnose and fix hardware and driver issues. To run it, type “troubleshooting” in the Windows search bar, open the Troubleshooting settings, and select “Hardware and Devices.”

Windows includes a built-in troubleshooter that can automatically diagnose and fix hardware and driver issues. To run it, type “troubleshooting” in the Windows search bar, open the Troubleshooting settings, and select “Hardware and Devices.” Disable driver signature enforcement: Sometimes, Windows may prevent the installation of unsigned drivers. To temporarily disable driver signature enforcement, restart your computer and press F8 repeatedly during startup to access the Advanced Boot Options menu. Select “Disable Driver Signature Enforcement” and press Enter.

Sometimes, Windows may prevent the installation of unsigned drivers. To temporarily disable driver signature enforcement, restart your computer and press F8 repeatedly during startup to access the Advanced Boot Options menu. Select “Disable Driver Signature Enforcement” and press Enter. Check for Windows Updates: Ensure that your operating system is up-to-date. Windows Updates often include driver updates and bug fixes that can resolve USB driver issues.

Tips

Always download drivers from the manufacturer’s official website to ensure you’re getting the correct and safe drivers.

Create a system restore point before making any significant changes to your drivers. This allows you to revert to a previous state if something goes wrong.

If you’re unsure about which driver to install, consult the device’s manual or contact the manufacturer’s support.

Method Pros Cons Automatic Driver Update Easy and convenient; Windows handles the search and installation. May not always find the latest drivers; can install generic drivers. Manual Driver Installation Allows you to install specific drivers from the manufacturer’s website. Requires you to identify the device and find the correct driver yourself.

Keeping Your USB Devices Running Smoothly

Updating and reinstalling USB drivers is a key part of maintaining your computer’s functionality. By following these steps, you can ensure that your USB devices communicate effectively with your system, preventing frustrating connectivity issues.

FAQ

How do I know if my USB drivers are outdated? You may experience connectivity issues, device malfunctions, or error messages related to USB devices. Checking Device Manager for yellow exclamation marks next to USB devices is also a good indicator.

Can outdated USB drivers cause performance issues? Yes, outdated or corrupted USB drivers can lead to slower data transfer speeds, intermittent disconnections, and overall reduced performance of USB devices.

Is it safe to download drivers from third-party websites? It’s generally not recommended to download drivers from third-party websites, as they may contain malware or incompatible drivers. Always download drivers from the manufacturer’s official website.

What should I do if I can’t find the driver for my USB device? Try searching for the device’s Hardware ID online or contacting the manufacturer’s support for assistance in locating the correct driver.

Will updating my USB drivers improve the performance of my USB devices? Yes, updating to the latest USB drivers can often improve the performance, stability, and compatibility of your USB devices.

