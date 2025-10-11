Top-Tier Free Antivirus: 7 Picks For 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Finding a reliable antivirus solution doesn’t have to break the bank. In 2025, several completely free antivirus programs offer robust protection against a wide range of online threats, including malware, viruses, and phishing attempts. Selecting the right one depends on your specific needs and usage habits.

This article highlights seven of the best completely free antivirus options available in 2025, detailing their key features, strengths, and weaknesses to help you make an informed decision. We’ll explore each program’s capabilities, ease of use, and overall effectiveness in safeguarding your digital life.

Which Free Antivirus Should You Choose?

Avast Free Antivirus

Avast Free Antivirus remains a popular choice due to its comprehensive feature set. It offers real-time protection against viruses, malware, spyware, and ransomware. Its user-friendly interface makes it accessible to both novice and experienced users. Avast also includes a Wi-Fi inspector to scan your network for vulnerabilities and a password manager for secure password storage. It also has a gaming mode, which is great for not being interrupted during gaming sessions.

Avast’s real-time protection continuously monitors your system for suspicious activity, while its behavior shield detects and blocks malicious software based on its behavior. The software also features a CyberCapture tool, which sends unknown files to Avast’s threat labs for analysis.

Real-time protection against various threats

Wi-Fi inspector for network security

Password manager

Gaming mode

Pricing: Free

AVG AntiVirus Free

AVG AntiVirus Free, now part of Avast, shares many of the same core features and technologies as its counterpart. It provides robust protection against viruses, malware, and other online threats. AVG also includes a file shredder for securely deleting sensitive files and a performance scanner to identify and resolve performance issues. It has a simple interface, easy to use, and quick to install.

AVG’s enhanced firewall helps protect your system from unauthorized access, while its email shield scans incoming and outgoing emails for malicious attachments and links. The software also offers a Do Not Track feature to prevent websites from tracking your online activity.

Real-time protection

File shredder

Performance scanner

Email shield

Pricing: Free

Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition

Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition is known for its lightweight design and powerful protection. It provides essential antivirus protection without slowing down your system. Bitdefender uses advanced threat detection technologies to identify and block malware, viruses, and other online threats. It’s designed to run silently in the background, providing continuous protection without requiring constant user intervention.

Bitdefender’s real-time protection proactively scans your system for threats, while its anti-phishing technology protects you from fraudulent websites and emails. The software also includes a web filtering feature to block access to malicious websites.

Lightweight and efficient

Real-time protection

Anti-phishing technology

Web filtering

Pricing: Free

Avira Free Security

Avira Free Security offers a comprehensive suite of tools to protect your system from online threats. It includes antivirus protection, a VPN, a password manager, and a system optimizer. Avira’s antivirus engine is highly regarded for its accuracy and effectiveness in detecting and blocking malware, viruses, and other threats.

Avira’s real-time protection continuously monitors your system for suspicious activity, while its Safe Shopping feature protects you from fraudulent websites and offers better deals while shopping online. The software also includes a file shredder for securely deleting sensitive files.

Antivirus protection

VPN

Password manager

System optimizer

Pricing: Free

Sophos Home Free

Sophos Home Free provides enterprise-grade security for home users. It protects up to three devices with advanced threat detection technologies. Sophos uses real-time scanning, web filtering, and ransomware protection to keep your system safe from online threats. It also includes a remote management feature, allowing you to manage the security settings of your devices from a central dashboard.

Sophos’s real-time protection continuously monitors your system for suspicious activity, while its web filtering feature blocks access to malicious websites. The software also includes a behavioral analysis tool to detect and block malware based on its behavior.

Enterprise-grade security

Protects up to three devices

Remote management

Webcam protection

Pricing: Free

Panda Dome Free Antivirus

Panda Dome Free Antivirus offers a cloud-based antivirus solution that provides real-time protection against malware, viruses, and other online threats. Panda’s cloud-based technology minimizes the impact on system performance, allowing you to work and play without slowdowns. It also includes a rescue kit for cleaning infected systems and a process monitor for identifying suspicious processes.

Panda’s real-time protection continuously monitors your system for suspicious activity, while its URL filtering feature blocks access to malicious websites. The software also includes a virtual keyboard for securely entering sensitive information.

Cloud-based protection

Rescue kit

Process monitor

URL filtering

Pricing: Free

TotalAV Free Antivirus

TotalAV Free Antivirus provides essential antivirus protection with a user-friendly interface. It offers real-time scanning, malware removal, and web protection. TotalAV also includes a system tune-up tool to optimize your system’s performance. It’s a simple and effective solution for protecting your system from online threats.

TotalAV’s real-time protection continuously monitors your system for suspicious activity, while its web protection feature blocks access to malicious websites. The software also includes a secure browsing feature to protect your online privacy.

Real-time scanning

Malware removal

Web protection

System tune-up

Pricing: Free

Feature Comparison

Feature Avast Free Antivirus AVG AntiVirus Free Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition Avira Free Security Sophos Home Free Panda Dome Free Antivirus TotalAV Free Antivirus Real-time Scan Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Inspector Yes No No No No No No VPN No No No Yes No No No Password Manager Yes No No Yes No No No Web Filtering Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Ransomware Prot. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Price Free Free Free Free Free Free Free

Tips For Choosing the Right Antivirus

Consider your needs: Evaluate your specific security needs and choose an antivirus program that offers the features you need.

Evaluate your specific security needs and choose an antivirus program that offers the features you need. Read reviews: Read reviews from trusted sources to get an idea of the performance and effectiveness of different antivirus programs.

Read reviews from trusted sources to get an idea of the performance and effectiveness of different antivirus programs. Test the software: Many antivirus programs offer free trials. Take advantage of these trials to test the software and see if it meets your needs.

Many antivirus programs offer free trials. Take advantage of these trials to test the software and see if it meets your needs. Keep your software up to date: Make sure to keep your antivirus software up to date to ensure that you have the latest protection against new threats.

Shielding Your Digital Life

Selecting the right completely free antivirus software is a crucial step in protecting your digital life in 2025. By carefully evaluating the features and capabilities of each option, you can find the perfect solution to safeguard your devices and data from online threats.

FAQ

What is the best free antivirus software in 2025?

The “best” free antivirus depends on your specific needs, but Avast, AVG, and Bitdefender are consistently highly rated.

Is free antivirus software as good as paid antivirus software?

Free antivirus software can provide good basic protection, but paid versions often include more advanced features and support.

Can free antivirus software slow down my computer?

Some free antivirus programs can slow down your computer, but others are designed to be lightweight and

How do I stop completely free antivirus: 7 top picks of 2025?

Open the relevant control, then choose Stop or Disconnect to end the session.

Related reading