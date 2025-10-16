How To Find Google Saved Passwords: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Losing or forgetting passwords can be a frustrating experience, especially when it comes to accessing important online accounts. Fortunately, Google offers a convenient feature that securely saves your passwords, making it easier to log in to your favorite websites and apps. This guide provides a comprehensive walkthrough on how to find Google saved passwords, ensuring you never have to struggle with forgotten credentials again.

Whether you’re using Chrome on your desktop or accessing your Google account on your mobile device, retrieving your saved passwords is a straightforward process. By following the steps outlined in this article, you’ll be able to quickly locate and manage all your Google saved passwords.

Where Can I Find My Google Saved Passwords?

Accessing Google Saved Passwords via Chrome Desktop

Open Google Chrome: Launch the Chrome browser on your computer. Navigate to Settings: Click on the three vertical dots (menu icon) located in the upper-right corner of the browser window. From the dropdown menu, select “Settings.” Go to Autofill: In the Settings menu, find and click on “Autofill.” Select Password Manager: Within the Autofill options, choose “Password Manager.” This will take you to a page where all your saved passwords are listed. View Your Passwords: You’ll see a list of websites or apps where you have saved passwords. To view a specific password, click on the website or app. Verify Your Identity: You might be prompted to enter your computer’s password or use biometric authentication (fingerprint or facial recognition) to confirm your identity. Reveal the Password: Once verified, click on the eye icon next to the password field to reveal the saved password.

Finding Google Saved Passwords on Android

Open the Chrome App: Launch the Chrome app on your Android device. Access Settings: Tap on the three vertical dots (menu icon) located in the upper-right corner of the app. Select “Settings” from the dropdown menu. Go to Password Manager: Scroll down and tap on “Password Manager.” View Saved Passwords: You’ll see a list of websites and apps with saved passwords. Tap on a specific entry to view the details. Verify Your Identity: You may be required to use your device’s screen lock method (PIN, pattern, password, or biometric authentication) to verify your identity. Reveal the Password: After verification, tap on the eye icon next to the password field to see the saved password.

Using the Google Password Manager Website

Open a Web Browser: Use any web browser on your computer or mobile device. Go to the Google Password Manager: Type passwords.google.com into the address bar and press Enter. Sign In to Your Google Account: If prompted, sign in using your Google account credentials. View Your Passwords: You’ll see a list of all your saved passwords, organized by website or app. Select a Password: Click on the website or app you want to view the password for. Verify Your Identity: You might need to enter your Google account password or use another authentication method to verify your identity. Reveal the Password: Once verified, click on the eye icon next to the password field to reveal the saved password.

Managing and Editing Saved Passwords

Access Password Manager: Follow the steps above to access the Google Password Manager through Chrome or the Google Password Manager website. Select the Website or App: Find the website or app whose password you want to manage. Edit or Remove the Password:

To Edit: Click on the “Edit” (pencil) icon next to the password entry. You can then modify the username or password. Save the changes when you’re done.

Click on the “Edit” (pencil) icon next to the password entry. You can then modify the username or password. Save the changes when you’re done. To Remove: Click on the “Delete” (trash can) icon to remove the saved password. Confirm the deletion when prompted.

Tips For Secure Password Management

Use Strong, Unique Passwords: Create passwords that are at least 12 characters long and include a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. Avoid using easily guessable information like your birthday or pet’s name.

Create passwords that are at least 12 characters long and include a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. Avoid using easily guessable information like your birthday or pet’s name. Enable Two-Factor Authentication: Add an extra layer of security to your Google account by enabling two-factor authentication. This requires you to enter a code from your phone or another device in addition to your password when you sign in.

Add an extra layer of security to your Google account by enabling two-factor authentication. This requires you to enter a code from your phone or another device in addition to your password when you sign in. Regularly Update Passwords: Change your passwords periodically, especially for important accounts like your email, bank, and social media.

Change your passwords periodically, especially for important accounts like your email, bank, and social media. Avoid Reusing Passwords: Use a different password for each of your online accounts to prevent a security breach on one site from compromising your other accounts.

Use a different password for each of your online accounts to prevent a security breach on one site from compromising your other accounts. Use a Password Manager: Consider using a dedicated password manager to generate, store, and manage your passwords securely.

Understanding Google Password Security

Google employs robust security measures to protect your saved passwords. These passwords are encrypted and stored securely in your Google account. However, it’s crucial to maintain good password habits and enable additional security features like two-factor authentication to further safeguard your data.

Here’s a comparison of methods to find your passwords:

Feature Chrome Desktop Chrome Mobile Google Password Manager Website Access Through Chrome Settings Through Chrome Settings Through any web browser Authentication Computer password or biometric authentication Device screen lock or biometric authentication Google account password or other verification Functionality View, edit, and delete passwords View, edit, and delete passwords View, edit, and delete passwords Ease of Use Convenient for desktop users Convenient for mobile users Accessible from any device

Finding Your Forgotten Passwords

Google Password Manager makes it simple to retrieve your saved passwords, saving you time and frustration. By following the steps outlined above, you can easily access and manage your passwords, ensuring you never get locked out of your important online accounts.

FAQ

How do I enable password saving in Google Chrome? Go to Chrome Settings > Autofill > Password Manager and make sure “Offer to save passwords” is turned on.

Is it safe to save my passwords in Google? Google uses encryption to protect your saved passwords. However, it’s important to use a strong password for your Google account and enable two-factor authentication for added security.

Can I export my saved passwords from Google? Yes, you can export your saved passwords as a CSV file from the Google Password Manager.

What happens if I forget my Google account password? You can recover your Google account password by following the account recovery process on the Google sign-in page.

How do I prevent Chrome from saving passwords? Go to Chrome Settings > Autofill > Password Manager and turn off “Offer to save passwords.” You can also manually remove saved passwords from the Password Manager.

Related reading