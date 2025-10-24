Top Software To Track Sales & Boost Cash Flow

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Managing sales and maintaining healthy cash flow are critical for any business. Luckily, several software solutions can help streamline these processes, providing valuable insights and automation to improve your bottom line. This article explores seven of the best software options available to track sales, manage finances, and ultimately boost your cash flow.

Choosing the right software depends on your specific business needs and budget. However, understanding the available options and their key features will empower you to make an informed decision and select the tools that will best support your financial success.

What Are the Best Software Options for Sales Tracking and Cash Flow?

Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM is a comprehensive customer relationship management (CRM) platform that helps businesses manage their sales, marketing, and customer support activities. It offers features such as lead management, contact management, sales automation, and reporting. By centralizing customer data and automating sales processes, Zoho CRM can help businesses improve sales efficiency and gain better visibility into their sales pipeline. This, in turn, enables better forecasting and cash flow management.

Zoho CRM is a good choice for businesses that need a comprehensive CRM solution with a wide range of features and integrations. It offers a variety of pricing plans to suit different business needs and budgets.

Key Features:

Lead Management

Sales Automation

Contact Management

Reporting and Analytics

Pricing: Starts at $14/user/month.

Freshsales Suite

Freshsales Suite is a sales CRM that’s part of the Freshworks suite of business software. It focuses on providing a user-friendly interface and a range of features to help sales teams manage leads, track deals, and close more sales. By streamlining the sales process, Freshsales Suite helps improve sales efficiency and provides better insights into sales performance, which ultimately contributes to better cash flow forecasting.

Freshsales Suite is a strong contender for businesses looking for an intuitive and affordable CRM solution with a focus on sales automation and lead management.

Key Features:

Lead Scoring

Deal Management

Sales Automation

Built-in Phone and Email

Pricing: Starts at $15/user/month.

HubSpot Sales Hub

HubSpot Sales Hub is a powerful sales CRM that integrates seamlessly with HubSpot’s marketing and service hubs. It offers a wide range of features, including contact management, deal tracking, sales automation, and reporting. By providing a unified view of the customer journey and automating sales tasks, HubSpot Sales Hub helps businesses improve sales productivity and close more deals, leading to increased revenue and improved cash flow.

HubSpot Sales Hub is a good option for businesses that are already using other HubSpot products or that need a comprehensive CRM solution with advanced marketing and sales automation capabilities.

Key Features:

Contact Management

Deal Tracking

Sales Automation

Reporting and Analytics

Pricing: Starts at $20/user/month.

Xero

Xero is a cloud-based accounting software designed for small businesses. It offers features such as invoicing, bank reconciliation, expense tracking, and financial reporting. By automating accounting tasks and providing real-time financial insights, Xero helps businesses manage their cash flow more effectively. It also integrates with a wide range of other business applications, making it a versatile solution for managing finances.

Xero is a great choice for small businesses that need an easy-to-use and affordable accounting solution.

Key Features:

Invoicing

Bank Reconciliation

Expense Tracking

Financial Reporting

Pricing: Starts at $15/month.

QuickBooks Online

QuickBooks Online is another popular cloud-based accounting software for small businesses. It offers similar features to Xero, including invoicing, bank reconciliation, expense tracking, and financial reporting. QuickBooks Online also provides features such as inventory management and payroll processing. By automating accounting tasks and providing insights into financial performance, QuickBooks Online helps businesses manage their cash flow and make informed financial decisions.

QuickBooks Online is a solid option for small businesses that need a comprehensive accounting solution with a wide range of features and integrations.

Key Features:

Invoicing

Bank Reconciliation

Expense Tracking

Financial Reporting

Pricing: Starts at $30/month.

Float

Float focuses specifically on cash flow forecasting. It integrates with accounting software like Xero and QuickBooks Online to provide businesses with a clear picture of their future cash flow. By visualizing cash flow trends and identifying potential shortfalls, Float helps businesses make proactive decisions to manage their finances and avoid cash flow problems.

Float is ideal for businesses that need a dedicated cash flow forecasting tool to supplement their existing accounting software.

Key Features:

Cash Flow Forecasting

Scenario Planning

Budgeting

Reporting

Pricing: Starts at $49/month.

Pulse

Pulse is a cash flow management tool designed to help businesses track their income, expenses, and cash flow in real-time. It offers features such as cash flow forecasting, budgeting, and reporting. By providing a clear view of their financial performance, Pulse helps businesses make informed decisions about their finances and manage their cash flow effectively.

Pulse is a good choice for businesses that need a simple and intuitive cash flow management tool.

Key Features:

Cash Flow Tracking

Budgeting

Forecasting

Reporting

Pricing: Starts at $29/month.

Feature Comparison

Software CRM Features Accounting Features Cash Flow Forecasting Price (Starting) Zoho CRM Yes No No $14/user/month Freshsales Suite Yes No No $15/user/month HubSpot Sales Hub Yes No No $20/user/month Xero No Yes No $15/month QuickBooks Online No Yes No $30/month Float No Limited Yes $49/month Pulse No Limited Yes $29/month

This table provides a quick comparison of the key features and starting prices of the software discussed in this article. Remember to evaluate your specific needs when making a purchase decision.

Tips

Start with a Free Trial: Many software providers offer free trials. Take advantage of these to test the software and see if it’s a good fit for your business.

Many software providers offer free trials. Take advantage of these to test the software and see if it’s a good fit for your business. Consider Integration: Choose software that integrates with your existing business systems to avoid data silos and streamline workflows.

Choose software that integrates with your existing business systems to avoid data silos and streamline workflows. Prioritize User-Friendliness: Select software that is easy to use and understand, so your team can quickly adopt it and start seeing results.

Optimizing Sales and Cash Flow

Choosing the right software is an investment in your business’s financial health. By leveraging these tools, you can gain valuable insights into your sales performance, manage your cash flow effectively, and make informed decisions to drive growth and profitability.

FAQ

What is cash flow forecasting?

Cash flow forecasting is the process of estimating the amount of money that will flow into and out of a business over a specific period.

Why is cash flow important for a business?

Cash flow is essential for a business because it determines whether the business has enough money to pay its bills, invest in growth, and weather unexpected expenses.

What are some common cash flow problems?

Common cash flow problems include late payments from customers, unexpected expenses, and poor inventory management.

How can software help improve cash flow?

Software can help improve cash flow by automating accounting tasks, providing real-time financial insights, and facilitating cash flow forecasting.

What is a CRM?

CRM stands for Customer Relationship Management. It is a system for managing a company’s interactions with current and future customers.

Related reading