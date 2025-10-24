Top Healthcare Staffing Software In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The healthcare industry faces unique challenges in staffing, demanding solutions that go beyond traditional methods. Healthcare staffing software is designed to streamline processes, improve efficiency, and ensure that healthcare facilities have the right personnel in place at the right time. As we look ahead to 2025, the need for robust and adaptable software solutions will only intensify.

This article explores five of the best healthcare staffing software options available, highlighting their key features, benefits, and pricing. These solutions are poised to transform how healthcare organizations manage their workforce, enabling them to deliver exceptional patient care while optimizing operational costs.

What Healthcare Staffing Software Should You Choose?

1. ShiftMed

ShiftMed is a platform designed to connect healthcare facilities with qualified nurses and CNAs on a per-diem basis. It streamlines the process of finding and booking temporary staff, addressing immediate staffing needs efficiently. The platform also handles credentialing and compliance, ensuring that all professionals meet the required standards.

ShiftMed helps healthcare facilities reduce reliance on traditional staffing agencies, potentially lowering costs and improving fill rates. Its user-friendly interface and robust mobile app make it easy for both facilities and professionals to manage schedules and communicate effectively.

Key Features:

Per-diem staffing solutions

Credentialing and compliance management

Mobile app for easy scheduling

Real-time tracking and reporting

Pricing: Varies based on facility needs and location.

2. Apploi

Apploi is a comprehensive healthcare recruitment and onboarding platform that simplifies the entire hiring process, from sourcing candidates to managing employee records. It offers features like applicant tracking, automated communication, and digital onboarding to streamline operations.

Apploi helps healthcare organizations reduce time-to-hire and improve the candidate experience. Its integrated platform ensures that all necessary information is collected and stored securely, facilitating compliance and reducing administrative burden.

Key Features:

Applicant tracking system (ATS)

Automated communication tools

Digital onboarding

Compliance management

Pricing: Starts at $499 per month.

3. NurseGrid

NurseGrid focuses specifically on nurse scheduling and communication, offering tools to manage shift swaps, time-off requests, and team communication. It aims to improve nurse satisfaction and reduce scheduling conflicts.

NurseGrid’s intuitive interface and mobile app make it easy for nurses to manage their schedules and stay connected with their colleagues. It also provides valuable insights into staffing patterns, helping managers optimize resource allocation.

Key Features:

Nurse scheduling and shift management

Automated shift swaps and time-off requests

Team communication tools

Staffing analytics and reporting

Pricing: Contact for quote.

4. OnShift

OnShift provides a comprehensive workforce management solution for senior care facilities, including scheduling, HR, and payroll tools. It helps organizations optimize staffing levels, manage labor costs, and improve employee engagement.

OnShift’s integrated platform ensures that all workforce-related tasks are handled efficiently and accurately. Its advanced scheduling features help managers create optimal schedules based on patient needs and employee availability.

Key Features:

Scheduling and time tracking

HR and payroll integration

Employee engagement tools

Compliance management

Pricing: Contact for quote.

5. Kronos Workforce Ready

Kronos Workforce Ready is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) platform that offers a range of features for managing the entire employee lifecycle, from recruitment to retirement. It includes tools for time and attendance, scheduling, HR, and payroll.

Kronos Workforce Ready helps healthcare organizations streamline HR processes, reduce administrative costs, and improve compliance. Its flexible platform can be customized to meet the specific needs of different healthcare settings.

Key Features:

Time and attendance tracking

Scheduling and workforce planning

HR and payroll management

Analytics and reporting

Pricing: Contact for quote.

Feature Comparison

Feature ShiftMed Apploi NurseGrid OnShift Kronos Workforce Ready Core Function Per-diem Staffing Recruitment & Onboarding Nurse Scheduling & Communication Workforce Management (Senior Care) HCM (Recruitment to Retirement) Key Features Credentialing, Mobile App ATS, Automated Communication Shift Swaps, Team Communication Scheduling, HR, Payroll Integration Time & Attendance, HR, Payroll Pricing Varies Starts at $499/month Contact for quote Contact for quote Contact for quote

Choosing the right healthcare staffing software depends on the specific needs and priorities of your organization. Consider factors like the size of your workforce, the complexity of your scheduling requirements, and your budget when making your decision.

Tips

Define Your Needs: Before evaluating software, clearly define your organization’s specific staffing challenges and goals.

Before evaluating software, clearly define your organization’s specific staffing challenges and goals. Prioritize Integration: Choose software that integrates seamlessly with your existing systems, such as HR and payroll.

Choose software that integrates seamlessly with your existing systems, such as HR and payroll. Consider Scalability: Select a solution that can grow with your organization as your staffing needs evolve.

Select a solution that can grow with your organization as your staffing needs evolve. Request Demos: Take advantage of free demos to get a hands-on feel for each software’s features and usability.

Streamlining Healthcare Staffing in 2025

The right healthcare staffing software can transform how healthcare organizations manage their workforce, enabling them to deliver exceptional patient care while optimizing operational costs. By carefully evaluating the options and selecting a solution that meets your specific needs, you can improve efficiency, reduce administrative burden, and enhance employee satisfaction.

FAQ

What is healthcare staffing software?

Healthcare staffing software is a specialized tool designed to help healthcare organizations manage their workforce more efficiently by streamlining processes like scheduling, recruitment, and compliance.

What are the benefits of using healthcare staffing software?

Benefits include improved efficiency, reduced administrative costs, better compliance, enhanced employee satisfaction, and optimized staffing levels.

How much does healthcare staffing software cost?

The cost varies widely depending on the features, size of the organization, and pricing model of the software. Some offer monthly subscriptions, while others provide custom quotes.

What features should I look for in healthcare staffing software?

Key features to look for include scheduling tools, applicant tracking systems, compliance management, time and attendance tracking, and integration with HR and payroll systems.

Is healthcare staffing software easy to use?

Most modern healthcare staffing software is designed with user-friendliness in mind, offering intuitive interfaces and mobile apps to simplify tasks for both managers and employees.

