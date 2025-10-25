Top Screen Annotation Software In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Screen annotation software has become an indispensable tool for professionals and educators alike. In 2025, the need for clear and efficient communication remains paramount, making these tools even more crucial for presentations, collaborations, and tutorials. Choosing the right software can significantly boost productivity and enhance understanding.

This article highlights the top 11 screen annotation software options available in 2025, focusing on their key features, benefits, and pricing to help you make an informed decision. Whether you’re a teacher explaining a complex concept or a business professional presenting a project update, there’s a solution here for you.

Which Screen Annotation Tool is Right for You?

Markup Hero

Markup Hero is a versatile screen annotation tool designed for quick and easy image and PDF markups. It’s perfect for providing feedback, creating tutorials, or simply highlighting important information.

Markup Hero simplifies communication by allowing users to annotate screenshots, PDFs, and web pages directly. Its user-friendly interface and robust feature set make it a great choice for both personal and professional use. The ability to share annotated files instantly also streamlines collaboration.

Screenshot capture

PDF annotation

Image uploading

Link sharing

Pricing: Free plan available; paid plans start at $4 per month.

Awesome Screenshot & Screen Recorder

Awesome Screenshot & Screen Recorder is a comprehensive tool that combines screen capture, annotation, and screen recording capabilities. It’s ideal for creating detailed tutorials, providing in-depth feedback, and documenting processes.

This tool allows users to capture full pages or selected areas, annotate with various tools, and record their screen with or without audio. The ability to quickly share captures and recordings makes it a valuable asset for remote teams and educators. Its integration with popular platforms like Slack and Trello further enhances its utility.

Full page screenshots

Screen recording with audio

Annotation tools

Cloud storage

Pricing: Free plan available; paid plans start at $5 per month.

Snagit

Snagit is a powerful screen capture and recording tool developed by TechSmith. It offers advanced annotation features and editing capabilities, making it suitable for creating professional-quality visuals and tutorials.

Snagit allows users to capture images and videos of their screen, then enhance them with annotations, effects, and editing tools. Its ease of use and comprehensive feature set make it a popular choice for businesses, educators, and individuals. The ability to create custom templates and workflows further streamlines the creation process.

Advanced image editing

Video recording and editing

Template creation

Screen capture with scrolling

Pricing: One-time purchase of $69.99.

CloudApp

CloudApp is a visual communication platform that includes screen recording, GIF creation, and annotation tools. It’s designed to help teams communicate more effectively through visual content.

CloudApp allows users to quickly capture their screen, annotate images and videos, and share them instantly with a link. Its focus on speed and ease of use makes it a great choice for fast-paced environments. The platform also offers integrations with popular tools like Slack, Jira, and Zendesk.

Screen recording

GIF creation

Annotation tools

Custom branding

Pricing: Free plan available; paid plans start at $9.95 per month.

Lightshot

Lightshot is a lightweight and easy-to-use screen capture tool that allows for quick annotations. It’s perfect for users who need a simple and efficient way to capture and share screenshots.

Lightshot offers a streamlined interface that allows users to quickly select an area of their screen, annotate it with various tools, and share it online. Its simplicity and speed make it a popular choice for everyday use. The tool also supports uploading screenshots to the cloud for easy sharing.

Simple interface

Quick screenshot capture

Basic annotation tools

Cloud uploading

Pricing: Free.

Greenshot

Greenshot is an open-source screen capture tool for Windows that offers a range of annotation options. It’s a great choice for users who need a free and customizable solution.

Greenshot allows users to capture full screen, windows, or selected regions, and then annotate them with arrows, text, and shapes. Its open-source nature allows for customization and community support. The tool also offers options for saving captures to various formats and destinations.

Open-source

Customizable

Various capture modes

Annotation tools

Pricing: Free.

PicPick

PicPick is a full-featured screen capture and image editing tool that includes annotation capabilities. It’s suitable for users who need a comprehensive solution for creating and editing visuals.

PicPick offers a wide range of tools for capturing, editing, and annotating images. Its intuitive interface and powerful features make it a great choice for both beginners and experienced users. The tool also includes a color picker, pixel ruler, and other useful utilities.

Full-featured image editor

Screen capture tools

Annotation tools

Graphics accessories

Pricing: Free for personal use; paid licenses start at $39.99.

Skitch

Skitch, by Evernote, is a screen capture and annotation tool designed for quick and easy communication. It’s ideal for providing feedback, highlighting important information, and sharing ideas visually.

Skitch allows users to capture their screen, annotate images with arrows, text, and shapes, and then share them instantly. Its integration with Evernote makes it easy to organize and access annotated images. The tool’s simple interface and focus on visual communication make it a great choice for teams and individuals.

Simple interface

Annotation tools

Evernote integration

Quick sharing

Pricing: Free.

ScreenSteps

ScreenSteps is a documentation tool that makes it easy to create step-by-step tutorials with screenshots and annotations. It’s perfect for creating user guides, training materials, and knowledge base articles.

ScreenSteps allows users to capture screenshots, annotate them with text and arrows, and then organize them into structured tutorials. Its focus on creating clear and concise documentation makes it a valuable asset for businesses and educators. The tool also offers options for publishing tutorials to various platforms.

Step-by-step tutorial creation

Screenshot capture

Annotation tools

Publishing options

Pricing: Paid plans start at $79 per month.

Droplr

Droplr is a visual communication tool that includes screen recording, screenshot capture, and annotation features. It’s designed to help teams communicate more effectively through visual content.

Droplr allows users to quickly capture their screen, annotate images and videos, and share them instantly with a short link. Its focus on speed and ease of use makes it a great choice for fast-paced environments. The platform also offers integrations with popular tools like Slack and Jira.

Screen recording

Screenshot capture

Annotation tools

Short link sharing

Pricing: Free plan available; paid plans start at $7 per month.

ApowerEdit

ApowerEdit is a video editing software that includes screen recording and annotation capabilities. It’s suitable for users who need to create professional-looking videos with annotations.

ApowerEdit allows users to record their screen, edit videos with various effects and transitions, and add annotations to highlight important information. Its comprehensive feature set and user-friendly interface make it a great choice for creating tutorials, presentations, and marketing videos.

Video editing

Screen recording

Annotation tools

Effects and transitions

Pricing: Paid plans start at $29.95 per month.

Feature Comparison

Feature Markup Hero Awesome Screenshot Snagit CloudApp Lightshot Greenshot PicPick Skitch ScreenSteps Droplr ApowerEdit Screen Capture Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Annotation Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

| Screen Recording | No | Yes | Yes | Yes | No | No | No | No

FAQ

How do I stop screen annotation software: 11 best to use in 2025?

Open the relevant control, then choose Stop or Disconnect to end the session.

Does screen annotation software: 11 best to use in 2025 affect battery life?

Yes, it uses extra power for video and networking; keep the device charged.

Why can’t my TV or receiver be found during screen annotation software: 11 best to use in 2025?

Both devices must share the same Wi-Fi and the feature must be enabled on the receiver.

Is a wired method more reliable for screen annotation software: 11 best to use in 2025?

Usually yes; a cable removes Wi-Fi interference and lowers latency.

Related reading