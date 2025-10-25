How To Change Fonts In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Customization Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Windows 11 offers a variety of customization options, and changing the system font is one way to personalize your experience. While the ability to directly change the default system font has been removed, there are still effective methods to adjust font sizes and styles to improve readability and visual appeal. This guide will walk you through the available options to customize fonts within Windows 11.

Whether you want to increase the font size for better visibility, change the font style for a fresh look, or adjust settings for specific apps, this guide provides a detailed, step-by-step approach. Let’s explore how to change fonts in Windows 11 and tailor the display to your preferences.

How Can I Change the Fonts on My Windows 11 System?

Adjusting Text Size for Overall Readability

One of the easiest ways to improve readability is to adjust the text size across your system. This will affect text in menus, apps, and other areas of Windows 11.

Open the Settings app by pressing Windows key + I. Click on Accessibility in the left sidebar. Select Text size. Use the slider to adjust the text size to your preference. A preview will show you how the text will appear. Click Apply to save the changes.

Changing Font Size in Display Settings

You can also change the size of all elements on your screen, which includes text, apps, and icons.

Open the Settings app by pressing Windows key + I. Click on System. Select Display. Under Scale & layout, adjust the Scale setting. This will change the size of everything on your screen. Choose a percentage that suits your needs. Windows will recommend an option, but you can select a different one from the dropdown menu.

Using Registry Editor to Change System Fonts (Advanced)

While Windows 11 no longer offers a direct setting to change the system font, you can use the Registry Editor to modify font settings. Warning: Incorrectly editing the registry can cause serious problems. Back up your registry before proceeding.

Press Windows key + R, type regedit , and press Enter to open the Registry Editor. Navigate to the following key: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\Fonts In the right pane, you’ll see a list of font names and their corresponding font files. To change a specific font, you’ll need to replace the existing font with your desired font. First, find the font you want to change (e.g., “Segoe UI (TrueType)”). Take note of the exact name of the font as it appears in the registry. Navigate to the following key: HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Control Panel\Desktop\WindowMetrics Right-click in the right pane, select New, and then click String Value. Name the new value MS Shell Dlg . Double-click the MS Shell Dlg value and enter the name of the font you want to use (e.g., “Arial”). Create another String Value and name it MS Shell Dlg 2 . Double-click the MS Shell Dlg 2 value and enter the name of the font you want to use (e.g., “Arial”). Right-click in the right pane, select New, and then click DWORD (32-bit) Value. Name the new value ApplyLogonUIPolicy . Double-click the ApplyLogonUIPolicy value and set the value data to 1 . Close Registry Editor and restart your computer for the changes to take effect.

Customizing Fonts in Specific Applications

Many applications allow you to customize the font settings within the app itself. This is useful for improving readability in programs you use frequently.

Open the application you want to customize. Look for font settings in the application’s preferences or settings menu. This is usually found under View, Options, or Preferences. Adjust the font size, style, and color to your liking. Save the changes.

Tips for Choosing the Right Font

Readability: Choose fonts that are easy to read, especially for long periods.

Choose fonts that are easy to read, especially for long periods. Contrast: Ensure there is sufficient contrast between the text and background.

Ensure there is sufficient contrast between the text and background. Consistency: Use a consistent font style across your system and applications for a uniform look.

Use a consistent font style across your system and applications for a uniform look. Accessibility: Consider users with visual impairments by choosing larger font sizes and high-contrast options.

Achieving Your Ideal Font Preferences in Windows 11

Customizing fonts in Windows 11, even with the limitations, allows you to personalize your experience and improve readability. By adjusting text sizes, using the Registry Editor, and customizing individual applications, you can tailor the display to meet your specific needs.

FAQ

How do I change the default font in Windows 11? While there’s no direct setting, you can use the Registry Editor to modify system fonts. Be cautious and back up your registry before making changes.

Can I change the font size for specific apps in Windows 11? Yes, many applications allow you to customize font settings within the app’s preferences or settings menu.

How do I increase the font size for better readability in Windows 11? You can adjust the text size in the Accessibility settings or change the scale in the Display settings.

What fonts are best for readability in Windows 11? Commonly recommended fonts for readability include Arial, Calibri, and Segoe UI.

Will changing the font in the Registry Editor affect all applications? Yes, changing system fonts in the Registry Editor can affect the appearance of text in many applications, but some apps may override these settings.

