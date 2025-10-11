Top IPhone Backup Software For PC

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Backing up your iPhone is crucial to protect your precious photos, important contacts, and other valuable data. While iCloud offers a convenient solution, having a local backup on your PC provides an extra layer of security and control. Fortunately, several excellent iPhone backup software options for PC are available, each with unique features and benefits.

This article explores the five best iPhone backup software for PC, highlighting their key features, pricing, and how they can help you safeguard your data. We will also address common questions and concerns about iPhone backups on PC.

Which is the Best iPhone Backup Software for PC?

iMazing

iMazing is a comprehensive iPhone management tool that excels at backing up and restoring your data. It offers automatic, wireless backups, customizable backup locations, and the ability to browse and extract specific files from your backups.

How it helps: iMazing gives you granular control over your backups, letting you choose what to back up and where to store it. This is particularly useful for users with limited iCloud storage or those who prefer a local backup for privacy reasons.

Key Features:

Automatic, wireless backups

Customizable backup locations

Browse and extract specific files

Backup encryption

Migrate data to a new iPhone

Pricing: From $39.99

Dr.Fone – Phone Backup

Dr.Fone – Phone Backup is another robust solution for backing up and restoring your iPhone data on your PC. It supports various data types, including photos, videos, contacts, messages, and app data.

How it helps: Dr.Fone offers a user-friendly interface and a wide range of features, making it a great choice for both novice and experienced users. Its selective backup and restore options allow you to manage your data efficiently.

Key Features:

Selective backup and restore

Supports various data types

User-friendly interface

Backup encryption

Restore to different iOS devices

Pricing: From $19.99

EaseUS MobiSaver

EaseUS MobiSaver is primarily known for its data recovery capabilities, but it also offers a reliable iPhone backup feature. It allows you to back up your iPhone data to your PC and restore it when needed.

How it helps: EaseUS MobiSaver is a versatile tool that can help you recover lost data and create backups for future protection. Its simple interface makes it easy to use, even for those unfamiliar with data recovery software.

Key Features:

Backup and restore iPhone data

Data recovery from iOS devices

Selective data recovery

Preview before recovery

Supports various data types

Pricing: From $39.95

AnyTrans

AnyTrans is a powerful iPhone manager that provides a seamless way to back up and transfer your iPhone data to your PC. It offers features like incremental backup, which only backs up the changes since the last backup, saving time and storage space.

How it helps: AnyTrans simplifies the process of managing your iPhone data, allowing you to easily back up, restore, and transfer files between your iPhone and PC. Its incremental backup feature is a significant advantage for users with large amounts of data.

Key Features:

Incremental backup

Transfer data between iPhone and PC

Manage iCloud data

Convert HEIC photos to JPG

Download videos from online platforms

Pricing: From $29.99

CopyTrans Shelbee

CopyTrans Shelbee is a lightweight and free iPhone backup solution that focuses on simplicity and ease of use. It allows you to back up your iPhone data to your PC with just a few clicks.

How it helps: CopyTrans Shelbee is an excellent option for users who want a straightforward backup solution without the bells and whistles. Its free version offers essential backup and restore features, making it a budget-friendly choice.

Key Features:

Free iPhone backup

Simple and easy to use

Backup to any folder

Restore iPhone from backup

Incremental backup

Pricing: Free (with paid options for additional features)

Feature Comparison

Software Automatic Backup Selective Backup Wireless Backup Encryption Price (Starting) iMazing Yes Yes Yes Yes $39.99 Dr.Fone No Yes No Yes $19.99 EaseUS MobiSaver No Yes No No $39.95 AnyTrans No Yes No No $29.99 CopyTrans Shelbee No No No No Free

This table provides a quick overview of the key features and pricing of each software. Consider your specific needs and budget when choosing the best option for you.

Tips

Regular Backups: Schedule regular backups to ensure your data is always protected.

Schedule regular backups to ensure your data is always protected. Encryption: Encrypt your backups to prevent unauthorized access to your data.

Encrypt your backups to prevent unauthorized access to your data. Test Restores: Periodically test your backups by restoring them to a different device to ensure they are working correctly.

Secure Your iPhone Data

Choosing the right iPhone backup software for your PC is a critical step in safeguarding your valuable data. By understanding the features and benefits of each option, you can select the software that best meets your needs and provides peace of mind.

FAQ

What is the best way to backup my iPhone to my computer?

The best way is to use dedicated software like iMazing, Dr.Fone, or iTunes, which allow you to create a full backup of your device on your computer.

Can I backup my iPhone to my PC without iTunes?

Yes, you can use third-party software like iMazing, Dr.Fone, AnyTrans, or CopyTrans Shelbee to backup your iPhone to your PC without iTunes.

How do I backup my iPhone to my computer for free?

You can use iTunes or CopyTrans Shelbee (free version) to backup your iPhone to your computer for free.

What does backing up my iPhone to my computer do?

Backing up your iPhone to your computer creates a copy of your data, including photos, videos, contacts, messages, and settings, allowing you to restore your device if something goes wrong.

Related reading