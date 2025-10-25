Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Choosing the right invoice software is crucial for any business, especially when managing finances on a Windows 10 or Windows 11 system. With countless options available, finding the perfect fit can be overwhelming. This article explores the top 13 invoice software solutions designed for Windows, ensuring you can streamline your billing process and maintain accurate financial records in 2025.

What are the best invoicing solutions tailored for Windows users? Let’s dive into the top contenders.

Top Invoice Software For Windows In 2025?

FreshBooks

FreshBooks is a cloud-based accounting software designed with small businesses and freelancers in mind. Its intuitive interface and robust features make it a popular choice for managing invoices, tracking expenses, and accepting online payments. For Windows users, FreshBooks offers a seamless experience through its web app and mobile apps, ensuring you can stay on top of your finances from anywhere. FreshBooks helps you create professional-looking invoices quickly, set up recurring invoices for repeat clients, and automatically send payment reminders to avoid late payments.

Technical Highlights:

Cloud-Based: Access your data from any device with an internet connection.

Access your data from any device with an internet connection. Automated Reminders: Reduce late payments with automated reminders.

Reduce late payments with automated reminders. Expense Tracking: Easily track and categorize your business expenses.

Key Features:

Invoice creation and customization

Online payment processing

Time tracking

Project management

Pricing: Starts at $17/month.

QuickBooks Online

QuickBooks Online is a comprehensive accounting solution that caters to businesses of all sizes. Its robust features and integrations make it a powerful tool for managing finances, including invoicing, payroll, and reporting. Windows users can access QuickBooks Online through its web app, ensuring compatibility across different devices. QuickBooks Online simplifies the invoicing process by allowing you to create and send professional invoices, track payment statuses, and reconcile bank transactions automatically. It also offers advanced reporting capabilities, providing valuable insights into your business’s financial performance.

Technical Highlights:

Comprehensive Accounting: Manage all aspects of your business finances in one place.

Manage all aspects of your business finances in one place. Payroll Integration: Streamline payroll processing with built-in features.

Streamline payroll processing with built-in features. Advanced Reporting: Gain insights into your business’s financial performance.

Key Features:

Invoice creation and management

Expense tracking

Bank reconciliation

Reporting and analytics

Pricing: Starts at $30/month.

Zoho Invoice

Zoho Invoice is a free invoicing software designed for freelancers and small businesses. Despite being free, it offers a wide range of features, including invoice creation, payment tracking, and reporting. Windows users can access Zoho Invoice through its web app, making it a convenient option for managing invoices on their computers. Zoho Invoice simplifies the invoicing process by allowing you to create and send professional invoices, track payment statuses, and automate payment reminders. It also integrates seamlessly with other Zoho apps, such as Zoho CRM and Zoho Books, providing a comprehensive business management solution.

Technical Highlights:

Free to Use: No cost for basic invoicing features.

No cost for basic invoicing features. Zoho Integration: Seamlessly integrates with other Zoho apps.

Seamlessly integrates with other Zoho apps. Payment Gateways: Supports multiple payment gateways for easy online payments.

Key Features:

Invoice creation and customization

Payment tracking

Time tracking

Basic reporting

Pricing: Free for up to 5 customers. Paid plans start at $9/month.

Xero

Xero is a cloud-based accounting software that offers a user-friendly interface and a wide range of features for managing finances. It is particularly well-suited for small to medium-sized businesses looking for a comprehensive accounting solution. Windows users can access Xero through its web app, ensuring compatibility across different devices. Xero simplifies the invoicing process by allowing you to create and send professional invoices, track payment statuses, and automate payment reminders. It also offers advanced features such as bank reconciliation, inventory management, and payroll integration, making it a powerful tool for managing your business finances.

Technical Highlights:

Cloud-Based: Access your data from any device with an internet connection.

Access your data from any device with an internet connection. Bank Reconciliation: Automatically reconcile bank transactions.

Automatically reconcile bank transactions. Inventory Management: Track and manage your inventory levels.

Key Features:

Invoice creation and management

Expense tracking

Bank reconciliation

Reporting and analytics

Pricing: Starts at $15/month.

Invoice2go

Invoice2go is a mobile-first invoicing app that allows you to create and send professional invoices on the go. While it is primarily designed for mobile devices, it also offers a web app for Windows users, ensuring you can access your data from your computer. Invoice2go simplifies the invoicing process by allowing you to create and send invoices quickly, track payment statuses, and accept online payments. It also offers features such as expense tracking, time tracking, and reporting, making it a comprehensive tool for managing your business finances.

Technical Highlights:

Mobile-First: Designed for creating and sending invoices on the go.

Designed for creating and sending invoices on the go. Expense Tracking: Easily track and categorize your business expenses.

Easily track and categorize your business expenses. Time Tracking: Track your billable hours for accurate invoicing.

Key Features:

Invoice creation and customization

Online payment processing

Expense tracking

Time tracking

Pricing: Starts at $5.99/month.

Sage Accounting

Sage Accounting is a well-established accounting software provider that offers a range of solutions for businesses of all sizes. Sage Accounting provides tools for invoicing, expense tracking, and financial reporting. Windows users can access Sage Accounting through its web app, ensuring compatibility across different devices. Sage Accounting simplifies the invoicing process by allowing you to create and send professional invoices, track payment statuses, and automate payment reminders. It also offers advanced features such as bank reconciliation, inventory management, and payroll integration, making it a powerful tool for managing your business finances.

Technical Highlights:

Established Provider: A trusted name in accounting software.

A trusted name in accounting software. Bank Reconciliation: Automatically reconcile bank transactions.

Automatically reconcile bank transactions. Inventory Management: Track and manage your inventory levels.

Key Features:

Invoice creation and management

Expense tracking

Bank reconciliation

Reporting and analytics

Pricing: Starts at $10/month.

Bill.com

Bill.com is a cloud-based platform primarily focused on automating accounts payable and receivable processes. While not strictly invoicing software, it excels at managing and paying bills, as well as receiving payments from customers. Windows users can access Bill.com through its web app. Bill.com streamlines the entire bill payment process, from receiving invoices to approving and paying them electronically. It also offers features such as invoice capture, automated workflows, and payment reconciliation, making it a valuable tool for businesses looking to improve their financial efficiency.

Technical Highlights:

Automated AP/AR: Streamlines accounts payable and receivable processes.

Streamlines accounts payable and receivable processes. Invoice Capture: Automatically capture invoice data from documents.

Automatically capture invoice data from documents. Payment Reconciliation: Reconcile payments automatically.

Key Features:

Invoice management

Bill payment

Automated workflows

Payment reconciliation

Pricing: Starts at $39/user/month.

Square Invoices

Square Invoices is an invoicing solution designed specifically for businesses that use Square’s payment processing services. It integrates seamlessly with Square’s other products, such as Square Point of Sale and Square Online. Windows users can access Square Invoices through its web app. Square Invoices simplifies the invoicing process by allowing you to create and send professional invoices, track payment statuses, and accept online payments. It also offers features such as recurring invoices, payment reminders, and reporting, making it a convenient option for businesses already using the Square ecosystem.

Technical Highlights:

Square Integration: Seamlessly integrates with other Square products.

Seamlessly integrates with other Square products. Payment Processing: Accept online payments easily through Square.

Accept online payments easily through Square. Recurring Invoices: Set up recurring invoices for repeat clients.

Key Features:

Invoice creation and customization

Online payment processing

Recurring invoices

Reporting

Pricing: Free for unlimited invoices. Payment processing fees apply.

Wave Accounting

Wave Accounting is a free accounting software designed for small businesses and freelancers. It offers a range of features, including invoicing, expense tracking, and basic accounting. Windows users can access Wave Accounting through its web app. Wave Accounting simplifies the invoicing process by allowing you to create and send professional invoices, track payment statuses, and accept online payments. It also offers features such as bank reconciliation,

FAQ

